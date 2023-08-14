BTS' ‘Permission to Dance’ Hits 600 Million Views on YouTube, Fans Celebrate

On August 14, 2023, the super popular K-pop group BTS achieved another big success. They garnered over 600 million views on YouTube for their12th song. This shows how much their fans like them and how much people all around the world enjoy their music.

BTS' Permission to Dance becomes their 12th MV to pass 600M views (Image via Twitter/charts_k)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Their latest entrant to the list is "Permission to Dance," which came out in 2021. It now has more than 600 million views on YouTube, which is really amazing.

This achievement shows how much BTS's ARMY, love and support them. One fan even posted about this on Twitter, calling it a Epic milestone.

BTS' Permission to Dance hits 600 million views on YouTube and fans celebrate the latest achievement

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BTS is a super popular music group known for making many hit songs that people all over the world love. They keep breaking records, and on August 14, they reached another big goal. Their song "Permission to Dance" got more than 600 million views on YouTube, and it has a huge number of likes, too - 17 million!

This song came out two years ago. It quickly became super popular because it spread happiness and comfort during the tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BTS reaches 600M views milestone on YouTube with "Permission To Dance," along with these 11 songs: "Dynamite," "Boy With Luv," "DNA," "MIC Drop," "IDOL," "FAKE LOVE," "Blood Sweat & Tears," "Butter," "DOPE," "FIRE," and "Save Me."

These songs are all incredibly popular and have been enjoyed by millions of fans around the world. They are a testament to BTS's talent and their ability to create music that connects with people on a deep level.

This is a big deal, and it makes BTS the first group to have twelve music videos with over 600 million views. Fans were really happy about this, even though the group was taking a break. They shared their excitement on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The impact of the song goes beyond just the numbers - it really touches the hearts of listeners. It's been on the charts for a long time and is loved by many people. Another BTS song, "Butter," has also done really well, reaching an incredible 900 million views!

BTS is truly an amazing group, and their music continues to bring happiness to people all over the world.