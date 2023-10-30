Eric Nam receives threats after amplifying ‘insensitive’ Israel-Palestine post, issues clarification

Singer Eric Nam issued a statement clarifying his stand after he received backlash for liking a tweet about the ongoing Israel-Palestine war. The post talked about adopting a neutral approach to the continuing conflict between Israel and Palestine, which many deemed insensitive. Explaining his thoughts behind it, Eric revealed he had to cancel his Malaysia show after receiving threats. Also read: BTS' agency denies claims of members visiting establishment linked with G-Dragon, Lee Sun Kyun drug case

Eric on his Israel-Palestine controversy

Eric Nam received mixed reactions for supporting Israel amid crisis.

Eric said, “Hi everyone - following the horrific events of October 7th, I liked a post that I believed expressed a position of anti-violence, anti-hate and was against intolerance. My liking of that post was a reaction to waking up to devastating news, as someone who has always been pro-human, pro-peace, and for love and equality for all.”

Eric called off his performance in Malaysia right after the controversy. He added, “After that, I received threats related to my scheduled show in Kuala Lumpur. Out of an abundance of caution for my team and my fans, I made the difficult decision to cancel the show. My heart is broken for the Palestinian and Israeli families that have been ripped apart by violence and are facing unimaginable loss. Nothing I say can be enough when there is so much pain and suffering, but I am praying every day that there is peace and safety for everyone soon.”

Eric Nam on Israel-Palestine crisis

On October 16, fans found out Eric Nam liked a post by @jordancbrown_ that on Instagram. An excerpt from the post read, “It's absolutely reasonably and logical to be opposed to the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians WHILE SIMULTANEOUSLY calling for the protection of Jews in Israel and around the world.”

Reacting to it, a fan wrote on X, “Unfollow him and don't stream his music‼️ Do NOT support any zionist supporter. You can't tell me he's unaware he's a 30 y.o man very aware that people see everything on the internet.” “Not Eric Nam…” added another. Someone also posted, “What the hell Eric Nam. I'm so disappointed. ”Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians" you mean the GENOCIDE?"

However, some also came out in support of the singer. One of them shared, “I'm confused. It doesn't say that he's on Israel's side, it just says that Jews in Israel should be protected as well. What is wrong exactly, the fact that he doesn't want innocent civilians in Israel to get hurt or because Palestine was barely mentioned in the post?” “I love how everything he wrote is 100% truth, but y’all are still trying to cancel him just because he said that Jews shouldn’t be murdered just for being Jews? I can’t,” pointed out another user. Yet another also backed the singer saying, “Why don't I find the post critical though? Maybe I'm missing something but since when is it a problem to fear a terror organization and also criticize the hate towards Jews? The government is the problem. Not random people on both sides.”

Eric Nam was to perform in Malaysia as a part of his ongoing House On A Hill, Asia Tour 2024.

