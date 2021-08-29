EXCLUSIVE | Sean Paul: I love India for its beautiful women and amazing food

Grammy Award-winning Jamaican rapper Sean Paul is waiting for Bollywood to come knocking at his door, and help him dive into the culture, which he adores for many reasons.

“Beautiful women, amazing food and scenery are the things which continue to stay with me after my tryst with the country. When I looked at the countryside when we were either driving or flying, that was natural beauty to me,” avers Paul, who’s enjoying the tunes of success of his latest single, Only Fanz.

The 48-year-old reveals that there might be many places on the Earth with “lots of buildings”, which comes with “technological amazement” for him. But nothing can beat the vibe of India.

“Natural beauty is something that a place like India has. Even though there is pollution, there are places that I saw that were just beautiful and amazing. And these things are the reason why I love India,” says the rapper, whose Indian affair started on a musical note when he came here for a tour back in 2012.

Since then, Paul, credited for giving monstrous hits like Get Busy, Temperature and Cheap Thrills, has expressed his desire to meet Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and collaborate with a Punjabi rapper. His wish is yet to come true.

“There’s so much to love about Indian music, which is very similar to dancehall (a genre of Jamaican popular music that originated in the late 1970s). A lot of people are doing the same type of moves and that’s pretty cool. We, in dancehall, have utilised some drum (beats) from India, and in many other different songs for a long time, and pop music has done that as well,” he continues, “I always feel closeness when I hear songs from India. I haven’t properly got to work with an Indian artiste so far. I’m looking forward to that. I think I can make a good contribution to that genre. I’m here waiting.”

Over the years, Paul has brought the spotlight on dancehall, mostly characterised by fast rhythms, while exploring EDM as well as pop genres to maintain his global presence. Now, he’s also using music to stir conversations, for instance Only Fans also featuring Ty Dolla $ign is an ode to women.

“The song was created when we were talking about how the internet has changed certain things. And how, in the 1970s and 1980s when I was growing up, women didn’t have the freedom to earn money for different talents. So, it’s sort of a warning to dudes, about women who’re at this point not ready to settle down. And an ode to the independent ladies,” says the dancehall legend.

Given that he has come out with Live N Livin album, and is planning a wider Scorcha, we ask him if a tour is on cards anytime soon?

The Got 2 Luv U hitmaker says, “For now, I’ve just been staying put. I gave myself two years to let it sort itself out and see what was happening. I feel the world should be in survival mode right now.”

Explaining his point, Paul shares, “Music can help people to try and survive. That’s why I’ve been digging hard in the studio. I gave myself time till early next year before I tour again. I also have just taken one shot of the vaccine, and waiting for the second jab, after that I’d probably feel more secure. And I’m definitely looking forward to coming to India.”