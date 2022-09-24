Falguni Pathak on if she will sue Neha Kakkar for remaking her song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai: ‘I wish I could but…’

In a recent interview, Falguni Pathak spoke about Neha Kakkar's recreation of her hit song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai from the 90s. The veteran singer said neither the makers nor Neha tried to reach out to her before or after the release of the new song, O Sajna. Falguni also said she wished to take legal action against the Neha Kakkar song, but was unable to because she did not have the song rights. Also read: Falguni Pathak throws shade on Neha Kakkar for recreating Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, fans say 'she is upset too'

Falguni Pathak is not happy with Neha's recreation of her iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Recently, several fans criticised Neha for 'ruining' the original. Showing her disapproval of Neha’s version titled, O Sajna, Falguni had reshared some of the fans' posts on Instagram Stories.

Now, Falguni has opened up about the Neha Kakkar song in an interview. "I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song, so had to share their feelings,” the singer told Pinkvilla. When asked if she is planning on taking the legal route against song, she said, "I wish I could but the rights are not with me."

The original song was released in 1999, and featured actors Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat. The song, which was played out as a puppet show in a college fest, was a huge hit. Neha's song O Sajna, premiered on YouTube on September 19. Sung by Neha, it shares the hook line and tune of the original with some additional lyrics. The music video features Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma, apart from Neha herself. Tanishk Bagchi, who is known for recreating old hit Hindi songs, has composed the song.

On Instagram, several fans had tagged both Neha and Falguni in their posts as they showed their dislike for the new song. Falguni had shared several of the posts on Instagram Stories, without writing or adding anything from her side. One of the posts she had shared, read, “Stop torturing us with your voice and with the remakes.” A fan also wrote they cringed ‘watching O Sajna by Neha Kakkar’.

