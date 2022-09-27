Falguni Pathak says her songs can be recreated amid feud with Neha Kakkar: 'Acche se karo, faltu kyu bana dete ho?'

Amid her ongoing feud with Neha Kakkar, veteran singer Falguni Pathak has said that she is comfortable with her songs being recreated. Recently, Neha recreated Falguni's iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, following which the latter had expressed her disappointment. In a new interview, Falguni said she is fine with her songs getting adapted, but they should be done well and not spoilt. (Also Read | Post war of words, Neha Kakkar welcomes Falguni Pathak on Indian Idol)

Falguni had shared fans' posts on Instagram Stories in which they had slammed Neha for ‘ruining’ the former's 1990s hit song. The singer indirectly showed her disapproval of Neha's version, titled O Sajna. The original song was released in 1999 and featured Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat in the music video. The song was played out as a puppet show in a college fest and was a massive hit.

When she was asked on Mirchi Plus if she watched Neha's new version, Falguni said that she did not, but added she will watch it. She said that it will be the 'first thing' she will do. She also responded to if she was okay with her songs getting recreated, "Adapt karo lekin acchi tarike se karo. Remixes ban rahe hai aajkal aur acche bhi ban rahe hai jo humlog bhi stage pe gaate hai. Lekin usko acchi tarah se use karo na. Tum usko faltu kyu bana dete ho (Adapt but do it well. There are so many remixes being made well and even we sing it on stage. But do it well. Why do you spoil it)?”

Speaking on her song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai, Falguni said, "I think the song came out in 2000 and till date, it is really fresh. Even when I perform the song now, people give us the same reaction and love that they had on the first day. Usko recreate karo, usme alag rhythm do, make it modern lekin achi tarike se karo na. Uski jo beauty hai, jo simplicity hai usko mat touch karo (Do recreate it, give it a different rhythm, make it modern but do it well. Don't touch the beauty and simplicity of the song)."

Neha's new version of the song was unveiled recently. Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma have featured in the music video of O Sajna. Tanishk Bagchi, who is known for recreating old hit Hindi songs, composed the song. After facing backlash, Neha had shared notes of self-appreciation on Instagram. She talked about being self-made and all that she did to attain success as a singer.

Recently, Neha welcomed Falguni on the stage of Indian Idol season 13. In a video shared by Sony TV, Neha called the singer 'legendary Falguni ma'am'. Falguni sang Garba songs as all from judges Neha, Himesh Reshammiya and host Aditya Narayan played dandiya around her.

