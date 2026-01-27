Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing, fans in shock

Earlier, in a series of tweets on his private X account, Atmojoarjalojo, the singer had made the announcement. He also said, "GOD has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support."

Arijit also thanked fans for their love towards him, but said that he is “calling it off.” "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," read his note.

Arijit will continue making music Arijit, however, clarified that he won't stop making music. "Just to be clear that I won't stop making music." When a fan asked him to "justify your inappropriate decision", he replied, "Justify my inappropriate decision!!? (Laughing emoji)."

Arijit's decision shocks fans In another tweet, he added, "I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them, so you might get some releases this year." Reacting to his decision, a fan said, "This is a Virat Kohli test retirement level of shock." A person wrote, "As he has said, he will be making music, but as a vocalist, he won't be available. Should’ve selected only a few songs to sing, but it's his call. I wish him the best."

A comment read, "Is this legit? Ngl, mixed feelings if true, he has given us generational hits like Tum Hi Ho, Binte Dil, Laal Ishq, etc. So, I always love and respect him as an artist; he's brilliant. But now his voice is everywhere, I was kind of missing versatility in voices." "Oh man, I thought it was fake. I want this to be fake," commented a social media user.