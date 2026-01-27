Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing, fans in shock
Arijit Singh, however, clarified that he won't stop making music. He has given many hit songs, such as Tum Hi Ho, Binte Dil, Kesariya, among many others.
Singer Arijit Singh has announced his retirement from playback singing, leaving fans shocked. Taking to his Instagram account, Arijit made the announcement.
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing
Arijit also thanked fans for their love towards him, but said that he is “calling it off.” "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," read his note.
Earlier, in a series of tweets on his private X account, Atmojoarjalojo, the singer had made the announcement. He also said, "GOD has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support."
Arijit will continue making music
Arijit, however, clarified that he won't stop making music. "Just to be clear that I won't stop making music." When a fan asked him to "justify your inappropriate decision", he replied, "Justify my inappropriate decision!!? (Laughing emoji)."
Arijit's decision shocks fans
In another tweet, he added, "I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them, so you might get some releases this year." Reacting to his decision, a fan said, "This is a Virat Kohli test retirement level of shock." A person wrote, "As he has said, he will be making music, but as a vocalist, he won't be available. Should’ve selected only a few songs to sing, but it's his call. I wish him the best."
A comment read, "Is this legit? Ngl, mixed feelings if true, he has given us generational hits like Tum Hi Ho, Binte Dil, Laal Ishq, etc. So, I always love and respect him as an artist; he's brilliant. But now his voice is everywhere, I was kind of missing versatility in voices." "Oh man, I thought it was fake. I want this to be fake," commented a social media user.
About Arijit
Arijit is also a composer, music producer and instrumentalist. He began his career by participating in the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. He made his Hindi film debut in 2011 with the song Phir Mohabbat (Murder 2). Arijit has also given many hit songs, such as Tum Hi Ho, Binte Dil, and Kesariya, among many others. He has won several accolades, including two National Film Awards. He was conferred the Padma Shri in 2025.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform on Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 11 years. Currently, she writes about celebrities, films, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.