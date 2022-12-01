Fans may not but Manoj Bajpayee gives his blessings to Kudi Meri remix with a cameo in music video. Watch

Manoj Bajpayee made a special appearance in a song titled Kudi Meri, which is the remix of his iconic song Sapne Mein Milti Hai from Satya. While Dhvani Bhanushali and Abhimanyu Dassani danced their hearts out in the song that was released on Thursday, Manoj grabbed fans' attention for reliving his Satya days, and dancing while wielding a gun. Also read: When Anurag Kashyap, Manoj Bajpayee and Apurva Asrani posted emotional notes after Satya completed 22 years

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kudi Meri is a recreation of Manoj's original song from Satya, and has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Seeing Manoj Bajpayee in a music video after a long time created a buzz among his fans. While a few praised Dhvani and Abhimanyu’s chemistry in Kudi Meri, many others were less than impressed with the remix. Dhvani, Abhimanyu and Manoj had earlier shared a teaser of the song.

One fan wrote on Instagram, “Bahot dukh ho raha hai ye gaana sunn ke (feeling very sad after listening to this song).” Another one wrote in the comments section of the teaser that Manoj had shared on Wednesday, “Please ruk sake to rukwa do ye gana release hone se (if you can stop it, then please prevent this song from releasing). Another comment read, “Lo ek aur song barbad ho gaya (see one more song got ruined).” Another one wrote, “Missing the Satya days.” Reacting to the official music video shared on YouTube, a fan wrote, “Missing the old vibe… here just for Manoj sir.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Kudi Meri music video, Dhvani Bhanushali and Abhimanyu Dassani are seen hitting the dance floor, where they are joined by a pack of background dancers, as they perform together during a celebration. Towards the end of the video, Manoj is seen making an appearance all dressed-up in a black suit. Raising his gun in the air, Manoj channels his Satya character, and asks, “Mumbai ka king kaun?” Replying to him, the crowd screams, “Bhiku Mhatre.” Manoj is then joined by Dhvani and Abhimanyu as they dance together, all while the actor wielded his gun.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Satya (1998) featured Manoj alongside Urmila Matondkar, Saurabh Shukla and Shefali Shah. It kickstarted the trend of gangster films in Bollywood. Anurag Kashyap had co-written the film with Ram Gopal Varma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON