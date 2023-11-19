Fans shocked as scary video shows Taylor Swift seemingly gasping for air during Brazil Eras Tour: ‘This is so worrisome’

A fan video appears to show Taylor Swift gasping for air while performing in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday, November 17. The clip shows the star seemingly struggling to breathe after singing ‘Bejeweled.’

A fan attending the same concert died due to extreme heat, following which Taylor said she was “devastated.”"I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," Taylor wrote on social media. "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this."

Taylor added that she would not be able to address the incident from the stage because she felt "overwhelmed by grief" while trying to talk about it. "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends,” she said. A video even showed Taylor distributing bottles of water.

The fan fainted at the stadium and died later. The cause of death has been listed as cardiorespiratory arrest, according to Brazilian newspaper Fohla De Sao Paolo.

‘This is so scary and heartbreaking to watch’

Concerned fans commented on the video showing Taylor struggling to breathe. One user said, “OMG… this breaks my heart in so many levels. She’s so professional but watching her like this, my best wishes go to her. I’m also thinking about fans that had to endure those crazies temperatures… take care people and stay healthy!” “I was thinking that it had to be so hot for her as well. The stage lighting and dancing, she was soaked last night. I’m glad she postponed,” one user said, while another wrote, “Damn still she kept performing”.

“Omg this is so sad. i wish things could’ve been different for everyone there. my heart is broken for them and taylor,” one user wrote, while another said, “this is so scary and heartbreaking to watch :( i hope she takes care of herself and everyone else”. “This is so worrisome. Hope all stay safe and hydrated tonight,” said a user.

Taylor later announced that she has decided to postpone her Saturday, November 18, showin Rio de Janeiro due to extreme heat. "The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio," Swift wrote on Instagram. "The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to, and always will, come first."

