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Farhan Akhtar sings Dum Maaro Dum, pays tribute to Asha Bhosle at Jalandhar concert; Zanai Bhosle reacts. Watch

Fans praised Farhan Akhtar's tribute to Asha Bhosle during his concert at Jalandhar University, Zanai Bhosle also reacted. 

Apr 15, 2026 10:06 am IST
By Riya Sharma
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Recently, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar performed at Jalandhar's Lovely Professional University. During his concert, the actor made sure to honour the late singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 on April 12. The actor shared a video on social media giving a glimpse of his performance, and Asha's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, is all hearts for it.

Farhan Akhtar pays tribute to Asha Bhosle at his recent concert.

On Tuesday, Farhan took to Instagram and shared a video of himself singing Asha Bhosle's song Dum Maaro Dum from Hare Rama Hare Krishna. The audience cheered for him as he paid tribute to the legendary singer and joined in while he performed the song live, with Asha Bhosle's pictures in the background.

Farhan Akhtar pays tribute to Asha Bhosle

Along with the video, Farhan also penned a note which read, "In memory of the legend herself. A glimpse from last night at @lpuuniversity when all of us came together to pay Asha ji a tribute. Unfortunately, the audio recording isn’t the best, but it was incredible to see young students in the thousands show their love and respect for her music. To celebrate her is the best way to remember her." Asha's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle reacted to the video with a red heart emoji.

On April 11, Asha Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from cardiac and respiratory issues. On April 12, the sad news of her demise shocked the entire industry. The singer was 92 when she died due to multiple organ failure. Her final rites were held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. She was cremated with full state honours, with several stars, including Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal, among others, paying their last respects.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

farhan akhtar asha bhosle
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