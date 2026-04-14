Zanai Bhosle pens emotional tribute for grandma Asha Bhosle: ‘Waiting for you to come back to me and hug me'

On Tuesday, Zanai took to Instagram and shared a video of Asha Bhosle singing Dil Cheez Kya Hai while looking at her, and penned a note which read, "As I wake up this morning, I realise I have lost my partner in crime, my best friend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born. What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with? Who’s going to be waiting for me every day when I come home, or who am I supposed to crack lame jokes with?"

The entire nation is mourning the sudden demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle . Her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle , has now shared an emotional tribute, recalling cherished memories with her beloved grandmother. She also posted a heartwarming video of Asha singing to her and penned a touching note, calling her grandmother her ‘partner-in-crime’.

She further urged the legendary singer's loved ones to remember her as someone full of life and laughter and wrote, "These are just a few things to remember her by, but to all those who have felt this loss with me, remember that she was and is the definition of LIFE and LAUGHTER, so if you have to remember her only remember her that way!! She’s looking down on us all, especially her family, and I believe she’s going to come back to me very soon, because that is what she promised me and told me always!!"

She concluded, "I have lost the love of my life and there is no bigger grief in the world so I urge you guys to live life to your fullest and celebrate her that way and celebrate her life!! I love you Ashaai, and goodbye for now my love.. I know you are always going to be with me no matter what, just waiting for you to come back to me and hug me once again. PS: this video is about a personal joke between us at every event we went to."

About Asha Bhosle's death The legendary singer, who shaped the Hindi music industry with her songs and was loved across generations, died due to multiple organ failure on April 12. A day before her death, she was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital after suffering cardiac and respiratory issues. She was 92 when she breathed her last. Her sudden death left everyone in the film and music industry in deep mourning.

On Monday, Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai. Several celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan and others, attended the funeral. The legendary singer's granddaughter was seen breaking down in tears while others consoled her.