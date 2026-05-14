FIFA World Cup anthems ranked: From Shakira’s Waka Waka to Ricky Martin’s The Cup of Life and 2026’s Dai Dai

Some FIFA World Cup songs disappear the moment the tournament ends. Others become part of football history forever. The best World Cup anthems are not always the most technically brilliant songs. They are the ones tied to emotions: late-night match screenings, dramatic penalties, iconic celebrations and summers fans never really move on from. One chorus can instantly remind people of South Africa’s vuvuzelas, Brazil’s chaos, Messi lifting the trophy, or BTS’s Jung Kook opening the Qatar World Cup like it was a stadium-sized concert.

FIFA World Cup anthems ranked after Shakira’s Dai Dai.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

And while FIFA has given us some unforgettable musical moments over the years, not every anthem has survived the nostalgia test equally well. Here’s our ranking of the most iconic and sometimes confusing FIFA World Cup anthems over the years.

1. Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) — Shakira featuring Freshlyground (2010)

Nothing has matched the cultural grip of Waka Waka yet. The song arrived at the perfect time, during a World Cup that already felt historic because it was hosted in Africa for the first time. Shakira blended infectious pop energy with African influences, and the result became impossible to escape in 2010. What makes Waka Waka special is how universal it feels. It works at football stadiums, weddings, clubs, gym playlists and school events without feeling out of place. Even people who barely follow football know every word of the chorus. More than a FIFA anthem, it became a global pop culture moment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} 2. The Cup of Life — Ricky Martin (1998) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. The Cup of Life — Ricky Martin (1998) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If Waka Waka feels like a worldwide celebration, The Cup of Life feels like pure football drama. Everything about Ricky Martin’s anthem sounds massive — the horns, the chants, the explosive build-up. It captures the feeling of walking into a packed stadium before a final. Even decades later, the song still carries adrenaline. There is also something wonderfully theatrical about late-90s football nostalgia, and this anthem perfectly represents that era. For many longtime football fans, this remains the gold standard of FIFA music. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If Waka Waka feels like a worldwide celebration, The Cup of Life feels like pure football drama. Everything about Ricky Martin’s anthem sounds massive — the horns, the chants, the explosive build-up. It captures the feeling of walking into a packed stadium before a final. Even decades later, the song still carries adrenaline. There is also something wonderfully theatrical about late-90s football nostalgia, and this anthem perfectly represents that era. For many longtime football fans, this remains the gold standard of FIFA music. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

3. Wavin’ Flag — K’naan (2010)

Technically, this was not FIFA’s official anthem. Emotionally, fans adopted it anyway. Wavin’ Flag connected because it felt sincere. While some tournament songs can sound overly polished or corporate, K’naan’s track carried warmth and hope. The chorus was made for crowds to sing together. The song also benefited from being attached to one of football’s most beloved World Cups. To this day, many fans still argue that 2010 had the strongest football soundtrack era ever.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

4. Dreamers — Jung Kook featuring Fahad Al Kubaisi (2022)

Dreamers had enormous pressure on it from the beginning. Any FIFA anthem released after Waka Waka is automatically compared to it. But BTS’s Jung Kook brought genuine global event energy to the song. The opening ceremony performance became one of the most talked-about moments of the Qatar World Cup, especially online, where fans turned the performance into an instant viral event. The song itself balanced emotional build-up with stadium-scale production, making it one of the stronger modern FIFA tracks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

5. We Are One (Ole Ola) — Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte (2014)

We Are One may not be the deepest anthem FIFA has ever produced, but it absolutely understood the assignment. It sounded like a carnival exploding inside a football stadium. Pitbull’s energy was everywhere during the 2010s, and somehow that worked perfectly for Brazil’s football atmosphere. The song remains fun even if it leans more toward a party anthem than an emotional football classic.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

6. Dai Dai — Shakira featuring Burna Boy (2026)

The newest entry on the list also comes with the biggest expectations. The moment FIFA announced Shakira’s return, nostalgia took over social media instantly. Fans already associate her voice with football memories, so Dai Dai arrived carrying enormous emotional baggage before people even heard the full song. The Burna Boy collaboration gives the anthem a more modern global sound, while still keeping the celebratory FIFA energy intact. It may be too early to call it an all-time classic, but the song already feels far more memorable than several recent World Cup tracks. Its real legacy will depend on whether fans attach unforgettable football moments to it over the next few weeks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

7. Live It Up — Nicky Jam featuring Will Smith and Era Istrefi (2018)

Live It Up had energy, but not much emotional staying power. The song worked during the tournament because it was catchy and upbeat, but it faded surprisingly quickly afterwards. Unlike the strongest FIFA anthems, it never fully attached itself to football memories in the long run. Still, it deserves credit for being fun without trying too hard to sound important.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

8. Hayya Hayya (Better Together) — Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha (2022)

This anthem quietly became underrated. Hayya Hayya carried warmth and positivity that suited the spirit of international football. The multicultural collaboration also felt authentic rather than forced, which helped the song stand out. It may not be iconic, but it remains one of FIFA’s more enjoyable recent tracks.

9. The Time of Our Lives — Il Divo and Toni Braxton (2006)

Beautiful song. Slightly confusing football anthem. The Time of Our Lives feels emotional and cinematic, but not necessarily built for packed stadiums or screaming football fans. It sounds more like an awards ceremony ballad than a World Cup soundtrack. Still, the vocals are undeniably strong, and the song has aged more gracefully than some louder FIFA attempts.

10. Boom — Anastacia (2002)

Boom feels trapped in a very specific early-2000s MTV era. It is energetic enough, but it never truly captures the emotional madness of football. Compared to the more memorable FIFA anthems, this one feels disconnected from the sport itself. It is not terrible, just oddly forgettable in a category built entirely on unforgettable moments.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON