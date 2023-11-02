FIFTY FIFTY to continue with Keena and 3 new members replacing Saena, Aran, Sio; fans react

Cupid fame FIFTY FIFTY will be re-grouping, confirmed the band's agency ATTRAKT after months of dispute. FIFTY FIFTY consisted of Keena, after Saena, Aran and Sio. While only Keena will be continuing with the group, others will be replaced with three new members. Also read: FIFTY FIFTY opens up about dispute with agency after filing lawsuit

Saena, Aran and Sio to be replaced in FIFTY FIFTY

FIFTY FIFTY had four members--Saena, Aran, Sio and Keena.

On Thursday, the agency shared in a statement, as per Soompi, "We plan to reorganise FIFTY FIFTY centering around Keena, who recently returned [to the agency]. We will recruit three new members and form a four-member group.”

Previously, the agency had confirmed that they terminated the contracts of Saena, Sio, and Aran. “We have secured clear evidence of tampering collusion between the three members and The Givers representative Ahn Sung Il (SIAHN), and legal action is planned accordingly," the same news outlet quoted the agency. “We plan to reorganise the group and present it to the public together with Keena," added the agency.

Reactions to FIFTY FIFTY re-grouping

Reacting to the news of new members, the internet had mixed opinions. One person wrote on X, “The hype is already gone. it won't be the same even with Keena in it.” “It’s so sad what happened to this group. I wish all members well,” added another. One more said, “It's not going to be the same at all.”

FIFTY FIFTY vs agency

FIFTY FIFTY debuted in November 2022 and rose to global fame for their song Cupid. Earlier in June this year, FIFTY FIFTY filed an application seeking suspension of the validity of their exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT. The agency had stated that they suspected The Givers was the external source trying to ‘buyout’ the group.

In August, the Seoul Central District Court denied the four FIFTY FIFTY members’ requests for the suspension of their contracts, reported Soompi. As FIFTY FIFTY immediately appealed the decision, later Keena reportedly submitted a withdrawal of her appeal.

Meanwhile, the Seoul High Court also recently rejected Saena, Sio, and Aran’s appeal of the District Court, reported Soompi. Three members are yet to react to the new update.

