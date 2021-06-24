Filhaal 2: Akshay Kumar teams up with Nupur Sanon again for new song, says 'the pain continues'

Actor Akshay Kumar will be teaming up with Nupur Sanon and B Praak again for Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat. The teaser for the new music video will release on June 30.

Sharing a poster for the music video on social media, Akshay Kumar wrote, "And the pain continues…If Filhall touched your heart, Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat will touch your soul. Stay tuned, teaser releasing on 30th June!" The poster showed Akshay riding a bike, wearing a black jacket and black sunglasses. Nupur Sanon is sitting behind him with her head on his back. She is wearing a purple salwar kameez.

Nupur also shared the same poster on Instagram and wrote, "Woh Kehte hain ki bohot bohot bohot intezaar ka phal FILHAAL 2 hota hai !! Taiyaar ho jayiye humse 𝑴𝒐𝒉𝒂𝒃𝒃𝒂𝒕 karne ke liye (They say that the fruit of patience is Filhaal 2. Get ready to fall in love)!! And the pain continues."

Fans are excited for the new song. "After India Defeat this song work as Medicine for many," wrote one. "Bhai saab kya look hai (Wow, what a look)....I want this look in action film guruji," wrote another.

Filhaal was a hit with Akshay and B Praak's fans when it released last year. The love ballad showed Akshay and Nupur as two separated lovers who meet each other after many years under unfortunate circumstances.

Also read: Watch how Aishwarya Rai seamlessly recreated scenes with Vikram and Prithviraj for Raavan and Raavanan

Talking about the song, Akshay had earlier said, “I think the lyrics and the treatment are so beautifully put together that there was no way I was going to pass up on this opportunity. I didn’t want to be sitting in my van watching TV one day wishing I had been a part of something but thinking I was too established to be a part of it, never, that’s just not me. If something touches our hearts I think we should all be brave enough to acknowledge it and do something about it.”

B Praak also sang Teri Mitti for Akshay's movie Kesari.