G-Dragon and Lee Sun Gyun’s drug probe continues despite negative tests: Police seek further evidence

Days after the drug division authority claimed, as quoted by K-media sources, that no additional questioning will be done, a recent update suggests that the ongoing drug probe against G-Dragon and Lee Sun Gyun is likely to continue. The situation has further heightened the tension for the top stars of the K-world. According to a report released on November 27, G-Dragon's travel ban—which was imposed by South Korean authorities during an inquiry into possible drug use—has been revoked following three negative test results. The drug investigation unit is expected to move forward with additional findings till they reach the conclusion.

G-Dragon’s drug probe to continue despite negative test result

G Dragon, Lee Sun Gyun(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reports claimed that G-Dragon has cleared his name from the recent drug controversy including Parasite actor Lee Sun Gyun. However, as reported by AKP staff, during a news conference on November 27, a National Police Agency senior official discussed the possibility that G-Dragon would not be charged but, “all possibilities are open until a conclusion is reached. There are some additional details that need to be investigated.”

The authority went on to say "If it becomes apparent that drug use is evident in various circumstances, it would be inappropriate to dismiss the case just because the test results are negative. The final conclusion is still pending."

G-Dragon and Lee Sun Gyun test negative for drugs

In early October, Bigbang member G-Dragon alongside academy award-winning Parasite star Lee Sun Gyun and Hellbound fame Yoo Ah all got embroiled in similar probes. The controversy caused an uproar in the whole entertainment industry with, stars in concern stepping down from their upcoming projects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: G-Dragon's name cleared: drug suspicions officially dropped, ‘no further identification required’: Report

G-Dragon and Lee Sun-kyun had previously tested negative for drugs. Later, G-Dragon revealed to the press that he had received negative findings and specifically asked for an immediate comprehensive test. Following this, he also appeared for an interview with a South Korean news desk and shrugged off all the allegations regarding the evidence tampering.