G-Dragon announces legal action against those who shared malicious posts, days after drug test came back negative

BIGBANG member G-Dragon has announced strong legal action against malicious posts. This comes after his drug test results came negative. As per Soompi, G-Dragon’s legal representative released a statement confirming the same. Action will be taken against those who indulged in 'defamation, insults, sexual harassment, spread of false information, and malicious slander against' G-Dragon. (Also Read | G-Dragon reacts after reports claimed that he concealed evidence of potential drug use)

G-Dragon will take legal action

G-Dragon outside the Incheon Metropolitan Police Department.

On Wednesday, G-Dragon’s legal representative's full statement read, "This is lawyer Kim Soo Hyun, Kwon Ji Yong’s (G-Dragon’s real name) legal representative. We are currently taking legal action against those who posted malicious posts including defamation, insults, sexual harassment, spread of false information, and malicious slander against Kwon Ji Yong."

"We are preparing to submit multiple complaints to investigative agencies by collecting evidence of acts that violate Kwon Ji Yong’s rights and interests such as insults and defamation through self-monitoring and reports from fans, and we plan to respond with a no-tolerance policy. We will continue to hold the suspects accountable and take strong action without any settlement or leniency," it added.

G-Dragon test results came negative

As per the report, the Incheon Police Agency's drug crime investigation unit was recently notified by the National Institute of Forensic Science that an analysis of G-Dragon’s fingernails and toenails tested negative for drugs. Earlier, G-Dragon's initial reagent test and comprehensive analysis of his urine and hair samples had also tested negative.

G-Dragon had appeared for police questioning over alleged drug use. G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, said “I have not committed drug-related crimes and I'm actually here to reveal that. I think it would be good if the investigative agency would quickly and accurately state the results. I actively cooperated with the investigation, whether it was testifying or submitting hair. I answered truthfully.”

About BIGBANG

G-Dragon's group BIGBANG is one of South Korea's most successful boy bands, having sold at least 140 million records worldwide since its debut in 2006. But its members have often been in the limelight for misconduct.

Seungri retired from show business in 2019 amid mounting criminal investigations and was later sentenced to 18 months in prison. Rapper TOP, who in May revealed he had "withdrawn" from BIGBANG, received a suspended jail sentence in 2017 for using marijuana. G-Dragon himself was investigated for marijuana use in 2011, but he was released without indictment.

