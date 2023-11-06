G-Dragon arrives for interrogation for first time, denies drug charges: ‘Came here to reveal the truth’

Rapper and former BIGBANG member G-Dragon aka Kwon Ji Yong appeared for the first time before the police after facing drug charges. On Monday, the K-pop singer marked his first appearance in public, when seen arriving for the interrogation at Incheon Metropolitan Police Department. Before entering the venue, he briefly interacted with the media and denied any drug-related charges. Also read: G-Dragon breaks silence in alleged scandal, denies drug use

G-Dragon's first media appearance

On Monday G-Dragon arrived at Incheon Metropolitan Police Department.

As per reports, G-Dragon's legal representatives said that he is voluntarily attending interrogation in the matter. As per a report of Allkpop, G-Dragon told the media, "[Reports] of my drug crimes are false. I came here to reveal that truth. I will come out after quickly being investigated."

G-Dragon appeared looking confident in a black suit, paired with a blue shirt. He wore glasses. While talking to media, G-Dragon who is known for his experimental hairstyles, was also questioned whether he bleached and dyed his hair. He said, as per reports, "I never did that."

Fans on G-Dragon's first appearance

Meanwhile, fans have come out in G-Dragon's support amid the first interrogation. Reacting to G-Dragon's appearance, someone wrote on X, “How the mighty have fallen.” “He looks healthier. I don't think he consumes drugs,” added another user. One also said, “I love him lmfao he wants this to end quickly cuz the police keeps on delaying this.” “This shows that he isn’t wrong this time. It takes a lot of courage to do this,” posted yet another fan.

G-Dragon and controversy

G-Dragon came under the scanner after actor Lee Sun Kyun was booked under alleged drug charges. G-Dragon was reportedly booked in a different drug case which emerged during the actor's probe.

G-Dragon has maintained that he did not use or abuse any drug. Previously lawyer Kim Soo Hyun shared, "This is Kwon Ji Yong’s (G-Dragon’s) advisory counsel, lawyer Kim Soo Hyun of K1 Chamber LLP. As clearly revealed already, is is not true that Kwon Ji Yong used drugs. Regarding this, Kwon Ji Yong appointed a lawyer and submitted a statement of intent for voluntary attendance to the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency’s Narcotics Unit of the Regional Investigation Department with the appointed lawyer this morning."

“Through the statement of intent for voluntary attendance and a written opinion of counsel, Kwon Ji Yong expressed his intent for voluntary attendance and his intent to actively cooperate with the investigation, and in order to resolve the false accusations as quickly as possible through a rapid investigation process to reveal the truth, he stated to the police that he will actively cooperate with the hair follicle test and urine test. His schedule for voluntary attendance is currently being discussed,” the lawyer further added about G-Dragon undergoing tests for the investigation.

Meanwhile, a report of Allkpop suggests that the Parasite actor claimed during the investigation that he was ‘tricked into drug case’ by a female manager of an adult entertainment establishment. Lee Sun Kyun was first summoned by the police on October 28.

