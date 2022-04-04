Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Grammy Awards 2022 live updates: AR Rahman shares selfie from ceremony, BTS performance gets standing ovation
Live

Grammy Awards 2022 live updates: AR Rahman shares selfie from ceremony, BTS performance gets standing ovation

  • Grammy Awards live updates: Trevor Noah hosts the 64th iteration of the Grammys on Monday morning. Check out all that's happening.
Grammy Awards live updates: AR Rahman at the ceremony.
Updated on Apr 04, 2022 07:22 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The Grammy Awards 2022 televised gala began in Las Vegas on Sunday with a performance from retro group Silk Sonic and a stream of jokes from host Trevor Noah. Nominations frontrunner Jon Batiste jumped to an early lead, nabbing four trophies during the pre-telecast ceremony, while pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo scored one and Kanye West received two.

BTS performed to Butter, Bruno Mars nabbed Song of the Year for Leave the Door Open. Check out all the live updates here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 04 Apr 2022 07:22 AM

    Zelensky makes appeal

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the ceremony with a video. He introduced John Legend's performance.

  • Mon, 04 Apr 2022 07:15 AM

    AR Rahman at the ceremony

    Indian music composer AR Rahman is at the ceremony. He shared a selfie.

  • Mon, 04 Apr 2022 07:07 AM

    Best Rap Performance

    Family Ties by Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar wins best rap performance.

  • Mon, 04 Apr 2022 06:42 AM

    Best New Artist

    Olivia Rodrigo won the award.

    Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist.

  • Mon, 04 Apr 2022 06:35 AM

    Country Album of the Year

    Chris Stapleton won the County Album of the Year Award for Starting Over.

  • Mon, 04 Apr 2022 06:33 AM

    Billie Eilish performs

    Billie Eilish and Finneas performed their hit song Happier Than Ever. 

  • Mon, 04 Apr 2022 06:14 AM

    Li'l Nas X performs

    Li'l Nas X at the Grammys.

    Lil Nas X performed to Call Me By Your Name and I Told You Long Ago at the Grammy. He was introduced by Trevor Noah as someone who'd ‘upset your homophobic uncle’.

  • Mon, 04 Apr 2022 06:08 AM

    Full list of winners

    Keep updates will all the winners of the night with this Full List of Winners. It is updated in real time. Click here.

  • Mon, 04 Apr 2022 05:58 AM

    BTS perform on stage

    BTS deliver a ‘smooth’ performance to Butter. The group also got a standing ovation.

  • Mon, 04 Apr 2022 05:56 AM

    Song of the Year

    Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic win Song of the Year for Imma Leave The Door Open.

  • Mon, 04 Apr 2022 05:44 AM

    Olivia Rodrigo performs Red Light

    Singer Olivia Rodrigo performed her hit song Red Light for the audience, followed by JBalvin's In Da Ghetto.

  • Mon, 04 Apr 2022 05:42 AM

    Trevor Noah opens show with Will Smith joke

    Host Trevor Noah takes the stage with a joke about Finneas' surname and also promises to keep ‘people’s names out of our mouths', an apparent dig at the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap fiasco from last week's Oscars.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
grammy award trevor noah billie eilish bts
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.