Grammy Awards 2022 live updates: AR Rahman shares selfie from ceremony, BTS performance gets standing ovation
- Grammy Awards live updates: Trevor Noah hosts the 64th iteration of the Grammys on Monday morning. Check out all that's happening.
The Grammy Awards 2022 televised gala began in Las Vegas on Sunday with a performance from retro group Silk Sonic and a stream of jokes from host Trevor Noah. Nominations frontrunner Jon Batiste jumped to an early lead, nabbing four trophies during the pre-telecast ceremony, while pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo scored one and Kanye West received two.
BTS performed to Butter, Bruno Mars nabbed Song of the Year for Leave the Door Open. Check out all the live updates here:
Follow all the updates here:
Mon, 04 Apr 2022 07:22 AM
Zelensky makes appeal
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the ceremony with a video. He introduced John Legend's performance.
Mon, 04 Apr 2022 07:15 AM
AR Rahman at the ceremony
Indian music composer AR Rahman is at the ceremony. He shared a selfie.
Mon, 04 Apr 2022 07:07 AM
Best Rap Performance
Family Ties by Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar wins best rap performance.
Mon, 04 Apr 2022 06:42 AM
Best New Artist
Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist.
Mon, 04 Apr 2022 06:35 AM
Country Album of the Year
Chris Stapleton won the County Album of the Year Award for Starting Over.
Mon, 04 Apr 2022 06:33 AM
Billie Eilish performs
Billie Eilish and Finneas performed their hit song Happier Than Ever.
Mon, 04 Apr 2022 06:14 AM
Li'l Nas X performs
Lil Nas X performed to Call Me By Your Name and I Told You Long Ago at the Grammy. He was introduced by Trevor Noah as someone who'd ‘upset your homophobic uncle’.
Mon, 04 Apr 2022 06:08 AM
Full list of winners
Keep updates will all the winners of the night with this Full List of Winners. It is updated in real time. Click here.
Mon, 04 Apr 2022 05:58 AM
BTS perform on stage
BTS deliver a ‘smooth’ performance to Butter. The group also got a standing ovation.
Mon, 04 Apr 2022 05:56 AM
Song of the Year
Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic win Song of the Year for Imma Leave The Door Open.
Mon, 04 Apr 2022 05:44 AM
Olivia Rodrigo performs Red Light
Singer Olivia Rodrigo performed her hit song Red Light for the audience, followed by JBalvin's In Da Ghetto.
Mon, 04 Apr 2022 05:42 AM
Trevor Noah opens show with Will Smith joke
Host Trevor Noah takes the stage with a joke about Finneas' surname and also promises to keep ‘people’s names out of our mouths', an apparent dig at the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap fiasco from last week's Oscars.