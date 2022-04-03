Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Grammys 2022: When and where you can watch BTS, Billie Eilish and more in India
Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, BTS, Billie Eilish will be performing at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which will take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The 64th annual Grammy Awards will take place in Las Vegas.
Updated on Apr 03, 2022 03:24 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Music industry's biggest evening, the 64th annual Grammy Awards is all set to take place on Sunday (Monday morning in India). The ceremony shifted from Los Angeles to Las Vegas because of rising Covid-19 cases and the omicron variant in January. Trevor Noah will host the award night. (Also Read: Grammy Awards 2022 moved to April 3, to be held in Las Vegas for the first time)

Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, and Cynthia Erivo will be performing on stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Trevor will be hosting the award night for the second time.

Indian viewers can live-stream the award night on April 4, from 5.30 am onwards on the Sony Liv app. The US audience can watch it on April 3, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and can stream it live and on-demand on Paramount.

Singer Billie Eilish has bagged seven nominations. If she wins in all the seven categories, she’ll be the woman with the most Grammys won in a single year (H.E.R., Doja Cat, and Rodrigo could do the same). Artists competing with Billie for album of the year include Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, and Kanye West. (Also Read: BTS: Jungkook's quarantine ends as he makes 'full recovery' from Covid-19 just in time for Sunday's Grammy Awards)

Although 80-plus awards will be handed out — roughly 10 during the live telecast and the rest during the pre-ceremony — viewers are most likely watching for the performances.

(With inputs from ANI)

