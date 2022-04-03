BTS: Jungkook's quarantine ends as he makes 'full recovery' from Covid-19 just in time for Sunday's Grammy Awards

BTS' youngest member Jungkook has fully recovered from Covid-19 and will participate in the Grammy Awards, the group's agency Big Hit Music informed ARMY on Sunday. Taking to the fan community forum Weverse, the agency also said that Jungkook's quarantine concluded on Saturday. (Also Read | BTS' Jungkook reacts strongly as Instagram user asks him to eat dog s***: 'Aren't your words extreme?')

The Big Hit Music statement read, “Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to inform you that BTS member Jung Kook has made a full recovery from Covid-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of Saturday, April 2 (PT).”

It also added, "Jung Kook has been under self-quarantine and administering self-treatment since last Sunday, March 27 (PT), and in accordance with the guidelines of health authorities in the United States, Jung Kook can resume his daily activities from today. He experienced a slight sore throat during the quarantine but he has made a recovery from it."

The statement also said, "Upon conclusion of the quarantine, Jung Kook took a rapid antigen test in the United States to join the schedule for the Grammy Awards. The result came back negative, and the awards organizer has approved of his Grammy Awards participation."

It concluded, "We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the fans who have shown concern for our artists' health. We will continue to place our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists and fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities. Thank you."

Earlier in a statement, Big Hit Music had said that Jungkook tested positive for Covid-19 on March 28 after reaching Las Vegas. A part of the statement read, "After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (Covid-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (Covid-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT)."

It had also added, "While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jung Kook was confirmed with Covid-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT). "

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will perform at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas for the Grammys on Sunday. The group has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their track Butter.

The members also have four concerts, Permission to Dance On Stage, scheduled at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. They will hold the in-person shows on April 8-9, and April 15-16.

