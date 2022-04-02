BTS' Jungkook reacts strongly as Instagram user asks him to eat dog s***: 'Aren't your words extreme?'

BTS member Jungkook has reacted strongly after an Instagram user asked him to eat dog s***. Recently, taking to Instagram Stories, Jungkook held an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. On Instagram, Jungkook wrote, "Now what should I do? Is there any person who's curious about something/has something to ask." The singer is currently under quarantine in Las Vegas, US, after he was diagnosed with Covid-19. (Also Read | BTS' V dances among elderly couples in Las Vegas jazz club, fan says: 'This seems like a scene out of a movie'. Watch)

A user on Instagram told BTS' Jungkook, as translated by Twitter user BTStranslation_, "Are you bored? Eat dog s***." Jungkook replied, "Aren't your words really extreme? (laughing) Ah if you crumble up choco pie (into a ball) the shape looks similar."

When a fan asked Jungkook to read books, eat, drink and watch movies during his quarantine, he said, "Reading books, and eating food, and drinking, and also watching movies.. but you're wrong. I don't read books." Another fan suggested that he read books and Jungkook said, "I think I said this earlier (laughing) I don't read books.. but I'll try to read books."

A fan asked what he wanted to tell ARMY 'right now', and he said, "I miss you." When a fan asked if he knows how to speak Portuguese, Jungkook said, "Since you asked if I know how to speak Portuguese, I turned on the translation app... but the pronunciation is too difficult. I'm really... sorry."

Jungkook also repeated his iconic 'party party yea' line after a fan asked him to do so. When a fan said that they were working out in a gym, Jungkook replied, "That's really... I'm jealous."

As he concluded the AMA session Jungkook said, "I should stop.. (laughing). Sorry, but I love you. If you thought I'd be stopping here that would be a huge misjudgment/mistake. I'm kidding since it feels like I haven't, so! You all have done well today. Let's see each other next time! See you next time hehe. Bye."

Jungkook tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, the group's management agency BigHit Music informed fans on the fan community forum Weverse. According to the agency, the 24-year-old singer tested negative on a PCR test in South Korea, and he departed for the US on March 27 in preparation for the Grammys, to be held on April 4.

"After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (Covid-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (Covid-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT). While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jungkook was confirmed with Covid-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT)," BigHit Music said in a statement shared on Weverse.

Later, Jungkook shared a brief audio note on his Instagram Stories to update fans about his health. Jungkook assured fans around the world, that he is doing okay. "I am alright. It's nothing much," he says in Korean in a hoarse voice.

