BTS' V dances among elderly couples in Las Vegas jazz club, fan says: 'This seems like a scene out of a movie'. Watch

BTS member V hit a jazz club in Las Vegas recently and spent the evening dancing among elderly couples. Taking to Instagram, V shared a video on Saturday morning in which he was seen grooving to a live rendition of Frank Sinatra's Fly Me To The Moon. Sharing the video, V captioned the post, "Shall we dance? (man dancing emoji)."

In the video, BTS' V was seen wearing a white shirt, dark grey pants, and beige shoes. While dancing, the singer was also seen mouthing the lyrics and smiling. On the dance floor, V was at the centre as several couples danced around him.

Fans shared tweets.

Reacting to V's video, ARMY wrote on Twitter, "To be honest Taehyung dancing to live jazz in a club among older couples, sleeves rolled up being the main character is exactly what I imagined his Friday night to look like." Another fan said, "Taehyung is having the best time in Las Vegas." A fan wrote on Twitter.

A fan inspired by V wrote, "It’s always been my dream to go to a jazz club, but I’ve always felt embarrassed to go since I’m so young and it’s always filled with older people. This video of Tae gives me some confidence, that maybe I should go and not care about what others will think of me."

Another person tweeted, "He looks so handsome!!" "His outfit really suits to the jazz vibe! I mean Taehyung is the man who gonna dance with/without partner cuz he wants to enjoy and fulfill his every moment beautifully smoothly. His smile and love for every rare collection is something we really love to admire or rare to find," said a fan.

"Helppp why does this seem like a scene out of a movie," asked a fan. Another person wrote, "It’s giving main romantic interest vibes, you’re just chilling at a snazzy bar and suddenly you’re distracted by the handsome young man grooving by himself. I live for this."

"Kim Taehyung vibing to Fly Me to the Moon dressed like this??? Oh I'm going feral," said a person. "Y’all know that classic vintage edit of Taehyung being an old love that you’ll tell to your kids? this new video of him dancing to jazz smiling so softly has the same energy," wrote a fan.

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Suga, and Jimin shared pictures after meeting Silk Sonic singers Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. Posting the photo on his Instagram account, RM wrote, "With the legend @silksonic."

Suga shared the same picture in black and white and wrote, "I want to upload in black and white." Sharing the same photo, Bruno wrote, "Thank you @bts.bighitofficial for coming down to last night's gig in Las Vegas. Hope y’all enjoyed yourselves! Sincerely @silksonic."

BTS member J-Hope, who recently recovered from Covid-19, shared several pictures on Instagram as he flew out to Las Vegas. He captioned the post, "Go to LV (airplane emoji)." Jungkook, the youngest BTS member, is currently under quarantine in Las Vegas after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 recently.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are scheduled to perform at the 64th annual Grammy Awards. They are also nominated in the best pop duo/group performance category for their English single Butter. Post their Grammys stint, the group is also set to perform at four shows at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium as part of their extended Permission to Dance On Stage tour.

