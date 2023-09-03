Grammy-winner Gloria Estefan, husband Emilio celebrate 45th wedding anniversary: Loved every moment we've spent together

Cuban-American singer and actor Gloria Estefan celebrated her 45th anniversary with her husband Emilio, People reported. She shared a video on Instagram on Friday to mark her 45th wedding anniversary with her husband.

Gloria captioned the post, "Babe, I can't believe 45 years have passed since we said 'I do' and I've loved every moment we've spent together!" after posting a video with various images of the couple over the years. Here's to the upcoming years of happiness!"

The couple, who are parents to son Nayib and daughter Emily, first connected over music in the spring of Gloria's senior year of high school, according to People.

Initially, the pair maintained a platonic friendship and decided against developing a romantic relationship by joining a wedding band. "We definitely clicked. However, he was my boss and had an older girlfriend, Gloria said to People in March 2017.

When Emilio proposed to Gloria and suggested going to watch Young Frankenstein as their first date, things between them quickly became amorous. By the end of the evening, she was convinced, she told People, adding, "I knew I was going to marry this man."

The pair got married three years after they first met. In 2013, Gloria reflected on a memorable day and told AARP, "I always felt that we were meant to be together."

Gloria was the first Latina woman to be admitted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York back in June, and during her acceptance speech, she praised her husband and their family, as per People.

Gloria said during the ceremony, which took place at the New York Marriott Marquis, "After 48 years together, I love you more deeply than when we began this crazy, exciting, surprising and oftentimes terrifying epic life together."

“Emilio if it weren't for you, who knows if I ever would have even gone down this road. I remember you dropping me off one night after rehearsal — we weren't even dating — and telling me that you wanted to record an original album for the band. And you were wondering if I wrote songs,” the Grammy winner added before she recalled that she had told Emilio she believed she could as she had previously written poetry and parodies.

"And so I did and I've recorded every song I've written since his deliciously compelling invitation. Thank you, babe, for so much," Gloria continued.

