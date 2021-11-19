Gujarati singer is showered with bucketful of notes in viral video, fan asks ‘what will you do with so much money?’

Gujarati folk singer Urvashi Radadiya shared a video of herself performing at a function on the occasion of Tulsi Vivah, a Hindu festival which is a ceremonial marriage of Tulsi and Lord Vishnu. This year, it was celebrated on November 15.

In the video, Urvashi sat on the stage, played the harmonium and sang, even as a man walked up to her from behind and emptied a drum full of currency notes on her. Members of the audience also showered her with money. At one point, there were too many currency notes on her harmonium, so she simply swept them aside and continued with her performance.

Urvashi took to Instagram to share the video and thanked everyone for their ‘invaluable love’. She also added the hashtag ‘money rain’, among others. The geo-tag revealed that the location of the show was Ahmedabad.

Fans reacted in the comments section. “Aatla pisa nu su karo (What will you do with so much money),” one asked. “It’s called magic in your voice...malhar=dhanvarsha,” another wrote, making a reference to the raga associated with torrential rains. Many applauded her as well.

Urvashi is a big name in the Gujarati music industry, with songs such as Dwarika, Bhav Na Fera, Nagar Nand Ji Na Lal and Kasumbi No Rang to her credit. She has a sizable fan following - over two lakh followers - on Instagram as well. Her bio describes her as the ‘queen of Gujarati folk’.

Urvashi’s Instagram profile is filled with snippets of her performances at various venues across Gujarat, from Gandhinagar to Anjar in Kutch. Last month, she shared photos of her on stage at an event organised by the tourism ministry. “Glimpse of @gujarattourism presents ‘MahaAarti Mahostav’,” she wrote.

