Guru Randhawa deletes Twitter account after cryptic post on Diljit Dosanjh amid Sardaar Ji 3 stir

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has taken a surprise step by deactivating his account on X, formerly known as Twitter. The move comes after he shared a cryptic post that many interpreted as a veiled dig at fellow artist Diljit Dosanjh amid the Sardaar Ji 3 row. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh must ‘apologise’, remove all ‘objectionable scenes’ from Sardaar Ji 3, says Mika Singh While Guru Randhawa's account on X is deactivated, his account on Instagram is still active.

Guru Randhawa takes break from X

Guru's official X handle, with name Guru Official, has been deleted and now displays the message "This account doesn't exist”. His account on Instagram is still active.

The development comes just hours after Guru shared a cryptic post that many believed was a subtle jab at Diljit although he didn't mention any names. The post's timing was notable given the recent backlash Diljit is getting for starring alongside Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in his film Sardaar Ji 3.

Guru's account is not visible on X.

In his post, Guru wrote in part Punjabi, saying, “Lakh pardesi hoyieee, Apna desh nhi bhandi daa. Jehre mulk da khayie, us da bura nhi mangi da”. "Lakh pardesi hoyieee. Apna desh nhi bhandi daa. Jehre mulk da khayie, us da bura nhi mangi da." It translates into “Even if you become a complete foreigner, you should never betray your own country. One should never wish ill for the country that provides for them.”

Guru seemed to take a dig at Diljit through his post.

The singer continued in English, “Even if now your citizenship is not Indian but you were born here, please remember this. This country made great artists, and we all are proud of it. Please be proud of where you were born. Just an advice. Now don't start controversy again and manipulate Indians LOL. PR is bigger than the artist”.

Although he did not directly address the post to anyone, social media users believed they were aimed at Diljit. In another tweet, Guru wrote, “When the PR team is more talented than the talent itself, controversies become part of the daily routine. The day is near when our people will open their eyes and know the truth. LOL. 1st of every month, dropping bombs. God bless the fake PR and the artists".

About Sardaar Ji 3 row

At the moment, the entire team of Diljit's Sardaar Ji 3 is facing intense backlash due to the inclusion of Hania Aamir in the film. The film also stars Neeru Bajwa. It is not releasing in India and is slated to open overseas on June 27.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have called for Diljit and all his upcoming projects to be banned, while singer Mika Singh has shared that Diljit should apologise. The stir comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, followed by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which air strikes were carried out on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.