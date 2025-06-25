Diljit Dosanjh must ‘apologise’, remove all ‘objectionable scenes’ from Sardaar Ji 3, says Mika Singh

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been facing backlash for the last few days, ahead of the release of his upcoming movie Sardaarji 3. He is paired opposite Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in the film. Mika Singh had lashed out at Diljit and called him a ‘fake singer’. Now, he has added that ‘mistakes’ can be made by anyone and Diljit will be forgiven only if apologises for his own mistakes. (Also read: Mika Singh slams ‘fake singer’ Diljit Dosanjh for casting Pak actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, says ‘nation first’) Diljit Dosanjh was called out by Mika Singh for working with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

What Mika said about Diljit

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Diljit wrote, “Guys, I understand we all make mistakes in life. But when we do, there's one simple word that holds power: Sorry. If Diljit made a mistake, we are all willing to forgive. But he must apologise and remove all the objectionable scenes from the movie. That's it. No hate. Just respect. Desh pehle (Nation first).”

Mika via Instagram Stories.

‘They should think twice’

Earlier, Mika had said, "Desh pehle (Country first). Guys, as we all know, the relationship between India and Pakistan isn’t going well right now. Yet some people continue to act irresponsibly. Before releasing any content that involves artists from across the border, they should think twice — especially when our nation’s dignity is involved.”

Sardaar Ji 3 will release in theatres outside India on June 27. Directed by Amar Hundal, Sardaar Ji 3 is produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu of White Hill Studios alongside Story Time Productions.

Meanwhile, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also criticised Dosanjh and the movie's team for casting Hania Aamir in the movie. The controversy comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, followed by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which air strikes were carried out on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Several Pakistani artists, including Hania Aamir, had their social media accounts made no longer accessible in India following the ghastly Pahalgam attack.