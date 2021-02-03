Home / Entertainment / Music / Guru Randhawa opens up about engagement rumour, says the woman he was interested in congratulated him
music

Guru Randhawa opens up about engagement rumour, says the woman he was interested in congratulated him

Guru Randhawa, who sparked engagement rumours with a cryptic Instagram post last month, said that it backfired when the woman he was interested in called to congratulate him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Guru Randhawa sparked engagement rumours with a cryptic Instagram post last month.

Singer Guru Randhawa, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show on the weekend, talked about the recent conjecture about his engagement and how it backfired on him. Last month, Guru shared a picture with a mystery woman, in which he was seen laughing heartily as he held her hand. He captioned it, “New Year, New Beginnings,” fuelling engagement rumours.

When host Kapil Sharma asked him about the supposed engagement, Guru said, “Yeh mereko khud nahi pata chala, maine post daali, 'New year, new beginnings.' Mujhe kya pata Hindustan ke liye 'new beginning' shaadi hota hai! Maine toh apne tareeke se likha tha (I did not know this myself. I just shared a post saying, 'New year, new beginnings.' I did not know ‘new beginning’ means marriage in India. I wrote it just like that).”

Kapil joked that marriage is not a new beginning but ‘the end’. Guru laughed and said that he simply shared the first look of his song, Mehendi Wale Haath, but everyone thought he was getting hitched. “Mera bhi dil toota jab mujhe call aane shuru hui. Mera bhi toh kahin tha na teer nishaane wala, unhi ki call aa gayi, 'Congratulations.' Maine kaha kharaab ho gaya kaam, galat lag gaya teer (I felt bad when I started getting calls. Even I was interested in someone, but she only ended up calling to congratulate me on my wedding. I felt it backfired hugely on me),” he said.

The ‘mystery woman’ in Guru’s picture was later revealed to be Sanjana Sanghi and the picture turned out to be from their music video, Mehendi Wale Haath. He put up a photo of them and clarified, “New Year, NEW SONG with @sanjanasanghi96.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut asks Diljit Dosanjh to prove patriotism after his RiRi song, he says ‘not just your country’

Guru is known for his chartbusters such as Patola, High Rated Gabru, Suit Suit, Ishare Tere, Ban Jaa Tu Meri Rani and Lagdi Lahore Di. Last year, he told HT Brunch that he is in no hurry to tie the knot: “I am settled. Settlement is in the mind. There is no pressure on me to get married.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
guru randhawa

Related Stories

tv

Kapil Sharma jokes about Guru Randhawa's recent brush with police, leaves singer red-faced

PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:55 PM IST
music

Guru Randhawa fuels engagement rumours as he teases ‘new beginnings’ with mystery woman. Nora Fatehi congratulates him

UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 03:51 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP