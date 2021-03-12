Home / Entertainment / Music / Happy birthday Shreya Ghoshal: Here's how childhood sweetheart Shiladitya M proposed to her in Goa
music

Happy birthday Shreya Ghoshal: Here's how childhood sweetheart Shiladitya M proposed to her in Goa

Singer Shreya Ghoshal is married to engineer and childhood sweetheart Shiladitya M. The two are expecting their first child this year.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Shreya Ghoshal is married to her school friend Shiladitya M.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal is celebrating her 37th birthday and this one is pretty special as she recently announced her pregnancy. She is married to an engineer, her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. Here's a throwback to how her husband proposed to her after dating for a decade.

Shreya and Shiladitya had gone to Goa for a friend's wedding and until then the singer had no idea about Shiladitya's elaborate plans to propose to her.

Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya M tied the knot in 2015.

Spilling the beans about his romantic proposal, Shreya had said on the chat show Yaar Mera Superstar 2 on Zoom, "I remember just to get the ring box out, he said 'squirrel'. I was like a fool and kept looking 'where is the squirrel?'." The singer distractedly started looking around for the squirrel while Shiladitya pulled out the ring. "It was cute and funny, I remember it," she added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Neha Bhasin: 1990s onwards, ek hadd se zyaada importance Bollywood ko mil gayi hai

Thanks to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas changed the title of a song last minute

On The Ground MV: BLACKPINK's Rosé makes her solo debut with a stunning video

Nick Jonas shares memories from 2020 with Priyanka Chopra, his dogs

On being asked if her husband sang for her while proposing to her, she said , "He sings pretty decent, but I don't let him sing." She claimed that they were dating for 10 years and were just waiting for the right time for things to happen.

Shreya and Shiladitya tied the knot in a Hindu Bengali wedding ceremony in 2015 and surprised the world with the wedding pictures without ever dropping a hint.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu offers glimpse into her new home with an old school charm, calls it 'Pannu Pind'. See pics

Surprising her fans yet again, Shreya shared a picture of her cradling her baby bump earlier this month and wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shreya ghoshal

Related Stories

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor wishes Karisma's daughter Samaira on 16th birthday with a pic: 'You call me Bebo Ma for a reason'

UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 03:59 PM IST
bollywood

Taimur is the happiest kid in Kareena Kapoor's birthday post for cousin Zahaan Kapoor

PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:42 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP