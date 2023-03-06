Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Harry Styles deletes Instagram Story with One Direction shirt on, fans freak out

Published on Mar 06, 2023 11:26 AM IST

Harry Styles sent his fans into a meltdown when he uploaded a selfie of himself wearing the One Direction shirt, and then deleted it. Fans trended ‘HE DELETED IT’ on Twitter soon after.

Harry Styles sent the internet into a frenzy on Sunday night when he posted a selfie of himself on his Instagram Stories with a One Direction shirt on, and then deleted it just an hour later. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the mirror selfie a bit too closely to spot the One Direction shirt on Harry that looked seemingly from the group’s 2012 Up All Night Tour. Twitter even trended "HE DELETED IT" to the top on Sunday evening post the now-deleted story. (Also read: Twitter divided over Adele's reaction to Harry Styles beating Beyonce to win Album of the Year at Grammys 2023)

One Direction, which consisted of singers Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson, announced they were going on hiatus in August 2015 so they could pursue solo projects. Recently, when Harry Styles took to stage to accept his 2023 BRIT Award for Artist of the year, he thanked his former bandmates and said, "I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn't be here without you either. Thank you so much," Styles said in his speech.

On Sunday, the As It Was singer posted a selfie from the gym that showed him wearing a One Direction shirt that sent fans into a meltdown. Harry then quickly deleted the story, but fans had already taken a screenshot of the story by then and uploaded it on the fan pages on Twitter. The microblogging site also trended "HE DELETED IT" on Sunday evening.

Many fan accounts of the Grammy Award winning singer posted the picture and wondered why the story was deleted. One fan wrote, "the way I have been in complete disbelief for the last 15 minutes-" while another said, "I’m losing my mind." One comment read, "I just know this was meant to go on the close friends story." A fan also said, "he has the worst of luck with that close friends button."

Harry Styles recently won big at this year's Grammy Awards, scooping Album of the Year for his album Harry's House, in addition to winning Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classic.

