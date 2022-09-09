Harry Styles honours Queen Elizabeth II during concert: 'Really sad news from my homeland today...'

Singer-actor Harry Styles honoured late Queen Elizabeth II by paying her a tribute during his concert in New York's Madison Square Garden. Speaking to the audience, on Thursday, Harry said, “From my homeland came some really sad news today. The passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Please join me in a round of applause for her 70 years of service.” (Also Read | Helen Mirren, Daniel Craig remember Queen Elizabeth II)

The audience erupted in applause as they joined Harry to clap for Queen Elizabeth II. After some time, he addressed them saying, "Thank you, Madison Square Garden."

In 2012, Harry, who was a part of the boy band One Direction, met the queen at the Royal Variety Performance in London. The group then comprised Harry along with Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson. For the occasion, Harry wore a black and white outfit while the Queen was dressed in a white and silver outfit.

Earlier on Thursday, singer Elton John also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his final concert in Toronto. He said he was inspired by her and is sad she is gone. "She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and genuine caring."

He also added, "I'm 75 and she's been with me all my life and I feel very sad that she won't be with me anymore, but I'm glad she's at peace. I'm glad she's at rest and she deserves it. She worked bloody hard,” John said. He then performed his 1974 track Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me.

Queen died on Thursday at her summer residence, at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland at the age of 96. John was knighted by the Queen in 1998, a year after the death of his friend Princess Diana. Prince Charles also anointed the musician and charity patron as a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour last year.

The UK's longest-reigning monarch was placed under medical supervision earlier on Thursday after her condition deteriorated. Buckingham Palace issued a statement while referring to the Prince of Wales, Charles as the King. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," the statement said.

