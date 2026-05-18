Harry Styles' one-word response to apparent 'Viva Palestina' chant at concert viral; watch

The first leg of Harry Styles' 'Together, Together' tour kicked off in Amsterdam on May 16, Saturday. As thousands gathered to listen to the former 'One Direction' singer live, clips from the performances started going viral on social media.

British singer Harry Styles performs on stage during the BRIT Awards 2026 at the Co-op Live arena, in Manchester on February 28.(AFP)

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One particular clip that has spread like wildfire with millions of views within a few hours. The clip features a very brief interaction between Harry Styles and an audience member. The 32-year-old could be seen in the clip tuning his guitar when the audience member shouts, 'Viva Palestina' or 'Long Live Palestine.' In response, Styles purportedly says: "Correct."

The clip originated from a TikTok account called @raquiraq. The veracity of the exact exchange is unverified.

Note: Ht.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

Here's the viral video:

What Is Harry Styles' Stance On The Issue Of Palestine

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{{^usCountry}} Singer Harry Styles is not a prominent supporter of the Palestinian case and has maintained ambiguity on the issue. It has led to criticism from both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups, further escalating the ambiguity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singer Harry Styles is not a prominent supporter of the Palestinian case and has maintained ambiguity on the issue. It has led to criticism from both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups, further escalating the ambiguity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The criticism from the pro-Palestinian people has come when he purportedly interacted with audience members holding Israeli flags at concerts. He also faced criticism for reportedly hosting Israeli journalists. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The criticism from the pro-Palestinian people has come when he purportedly interacted with audience members holding Israeli flags at concerts. He also faced criticism for reportedly hosting Israeli journalists. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the other hand, his charity initiative, Choose Love, which works with refugees worldwide, has also worked in aid for Palestinian Refugees during his ‘Love On Tour’ concert series. Harry Styles 'Together, Together' Tour {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the other hand, his charity initiative, Choose Love, which works with refugees worldwide, has also worked in aid for Palestinian Refugees during his ‘Love On Tour’ concert series. Harry Styles 'Together, Together' Tour {{/usCountry}}

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The 'Together, Together' is a year-long multi-country tour by Harry Styles that started on May 16 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and will end on December 13 in Sydney, Australia.

The tour will cover seven countries. The first leg in Europe kicked off in Amsterdam from May 16 till June 5. The next destination is London, the UK, from June 12 to July 4.

Next, 'Together, Together' comes to the Americas, with Brazil first on the cards from July 17 to July 24. Then it will reach Mexico City from August 1 to August 10. Then comes the US where Harry Styles will tour for more than two months, starting August 26 till October 31.

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The tour ends in Australia, from November 27 to December 13.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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