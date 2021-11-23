Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Harshdeep Kaur's son pulls Sona Mohapatra's hair on flight, Sivamani makes music for him with a tiffin. Watch
music

Harshdeep Kaur's son pulls Sona Mohapatra's hair on flight, Sivamani makes music for him with a tiffin. Watch

Singer Sona Mohapatra has shared a video from her time with singer Harshdeep Kaur's eight-month-old son Hunar Singh on a flight.  
Sivamani makes music for Hunar Singh who pulled Sona Mohapatra's hair. 
Published on Nov 23, 2021 12:05 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Singers Harshdeep Kaur and Sona Mohapatra recently united for a concert. However, it was Harshdeep's eight-month-old son Hunar who kept everyone occupied and entertained. 

Sona Mohapatra shared a video on Instagram, “The best gifts of being in the music concert tour season is bumping into fellow musicians and even better their ladoo cutie doll!!! Here’s presenting @HarshdeepKaur‘s Hunar and he threw my phone, glasses but latched on to my autobiography of Swami Vivekananda! @drumssivamani.”

The video shows how they all spent time with the little one on their flight. In the video, Harshdeep is seen sitting with son Hunar on her lap and singing Sona's song Aaja Ve while Sona sat beside her. He, however, soon started pulling her hair. The video also included some pics of Hunar checking out a book and playing with it. It ended with a glimpse of drummer Sivamani making music with a tiffin and the headrest of the plane seat, for Hunar.

RELATED STORIES

Harshdeep and Sona performed at the Royal Rambagh Palace in Jaipur. She had shared a video of her singing at the concert. She captioned it, “Peer Vi Tu - The most requested song on my concert these days. It’s my personal favourite too!"

Also read: Harshdeep Kaur on taking the jab: My doctor gave me go ahead

Harshdeep and husband Mankeet Singh welcomed Hunar in March this year. Harshdeep shared a video featuring the little one on Diwali and wrote, “Hunar Singh aur uske Mummy Papa ki taraf se aap sabhi ko Happy Diwali. This year Diwali.. (in fact every festival) is extremely special for us because of this little munchkin Hunar.. He’s the Light of Our Life. Can’t express in words how much happiness he has brought in our lives. Need your love and blessings for him! Spread Love, Warmth and Lots of Smiles.”

