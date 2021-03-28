Home / Entertainment / Music / Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma welcome second baby girl, name her Mae. See pic
Hilary Duff and partner Matthew Koma welcomed a baby girl this week. They have named her Mae and shared a picture of her on Instagram.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Hilary Duff with the newborn.

Actor-singer Hilary Duff and singer-songwriter Matthew Koma have welcomed their second child together, a daughter. In an Instagram post on Saturday, the Younger star revealed that the baby was born earlier this week on March 24.

The 33-year-old also said they have named their daughter Mae. "Mae James Bair - We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21," Duff wrote alongside a photograph of the baby, alongside Koma, their elder daughter Banks (two) and Duff's son Luca.

The former Disney star announced birth of the newborn on Friday on social media without giving out many details.

During quarantine while Duff was pregnant with Mae, she revealed on social media that she got exposed to Covid-19 and quarantined from her family.

Hilary had announced her pregnancy last year. Sharing a video in which he is seen hugging her from behind and rubbing her baby bump, she wrote, "We are growing!!! Mostly me.” Matthew shared the same video and wrote, “lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021.”

Duff and Koma, also 33, tied the knot in December 2019 in Los Angeles, before welcoming their first child Banks the year prior. Duff shares nine-year-old Luca with ex-husband, ice hockey player Mike Comrie.

(With HT inputs)

