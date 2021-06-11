Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himesh Reshammiya drops Surroor 2021 title track, fan says 'free vaccine everyone was talking about is here'
Himesh Reshammiya drops Surroor 2021 title track, fan says ‘free vaccine everyone was talking about is here’

Himesh Reshammiya released the title track of Surroor 2021, his new album. This is his third studio album after Aap Kaa Surroor (2006) and Aap Se Mausiiquii (2016).
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Himesh Reshammiya has dropped the first song of his third studio album, Surroor 2021, a follow-up to his first-ever album Aap Kaa Surroor (2006). The video of the title track declares that he is ‘back in OG style’. It also brings back ‘his iconic cap in a reloaded way’, nasal singing and repeated use of the word ‘surroor’.

The video shows Himesh Reshammiya in two different looks -- the ‘rockstar’ wearing his trademark cap and the ‘businessman’ who only wears chest-baring outfits. Himesh, the rockstar, focuses on the performance aspect -- he sits atop a giant pink stack of speakers and sings, as women twerk and dance around him, with confetti falling from the sky. In the second half of the video, he performs at a stadium with stock shots of cheering crowds.

Meanwhile, Himesh, the businessman, has a romantic track with Uditi Singh. He serenades her in the desert before taking off in a hot air balloon with her. They are also a part of the audience at ‘rockstar’ Himesh’s concert.

The video ends with ‘rockstar’ Himesh staring at the CGI sky and fireworks, as a woman walks up to him and rests her head on his shoulder. The text on the screen introduces her as ‘rockstar’s wife’ and says ‘to be continued’.

Fans were excited about the Surroor 2021 title track. “The free vaccine everyone was talking about is here!! Goosebumps,” one comment on YouTube read. “Every man is a grown-up calm & composed man until they see Topi wala Himesh on screen roaring with damn good music,” another said. “What a song .. what a look .. what a location .. everything is mindblowing. .. Finally HR ka suroor chha gya. Love you Himesh bhai,” a third fan wrote.

Himesh is currently a judge on Indian Idol 12. He was last seen on the big screen in last year’s Happy Hardy and Heer, in which he played a double role.

