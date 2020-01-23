Karan Wahi makes relationship with Uditi Singh Instagram official. Check out their cutest pics

tv

Actor Karan Wahi has confirmed that he is dating Uditi Singh, putting an end to rumours about their relationship status. Karan took to Instagram recently to share a picture of the two of them together.

He wrote in the caption of the picture, “Waise toh Main kaaafi Sakht Launda hoon par isss baar main Pighal Gaya.” He wrote that it the line was inspired by comedian Zakir Khan, who took the opportunity to extend his good wishes to the couple. He wrote in the comments, “Yahan banta bhi hai bhai!! bahut saara pyaar aap dono ke liye!!”

Karan spoke to SpotboyE about his decision to make his relationship Instagram official. “I know that being an actor, I’m a public figure and anything that I do will become news. I introduced Uditi to the world because I wanted to calm down certain rumours that are afloat. Yes, I took my social media to tell the world that I am with somebody and I am in a happy space,” he said.

He continued, “I don’t want to disclose much beyond that because I have already spoken, whatever I wanted to say. However, nothing much has changed since then, because earlier the question used to be that who’s the girl and now the question is when is the marriage happening. The questions will keep changing if I say anything more. So, I will just stick with the aspect that I’m happy and that’s what matters the most.”

Karan is known for appearing in TV shows such as Remix, Dill Mill Gaye, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhlaja. He also appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 13 recently.

