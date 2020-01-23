e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Karan Wahi makes relationship with Uditi Singh Instagram official. Check out their cutest pics

Karan Wahi makes relationship with Uditi Singh Instagram official. Check out their cutest pics

Actor Karan Wahi has made his relationship with Uditi Singh Instagram official.

tv Updated: Jan 23, 2020 20:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Karan Wahi and Uditi Singh have confirmed their relationship.
Karan Wahi and Uditi Singh have confirmed their relationship.
         

Actor Karan Wahi has confirmed that he is dating Uditi Singh, putting an end to rumours about their relationship status. Karan took to Instagram recently to share a picture of the two of them together.

He wrote in the caption of the picture, “Waise toh Main kaaafi Sakht Launda hoon par isss baar main Pighal Gaya.” He wrote that it the line was inspired by comedian Zakir Khan, who took the opportunity to extend his good wishes to the couple. He wrote in the comments, “Yahan banta bhi hai bhai!! bahut saara pyaar aap dono ke liye!!”

 

Karan spoke to SpotboyE about his decision to make his relationship Instagram official. “I know that being an actor, I’m a public figure and anything that I do will become news. I introduced Uditi to the world because I wanted to calm down certain rumours that are afloat. Yes, I took my social media to tell the world that I am with somebody and I am in a happy space,” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

Us😘 @uditisinghh

A post shared by Karan Wahi 💜 (@karanwahi) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

My 🌞 Kaaafiii 🔥 @uditisinghh

A post shared by Karan Wahi 💜 (@karanwahi) on

He continued, “I don’t want to disclose much beyond that because I have already spoken, whatever I wanted to say. However, nothing much has changed since then, because earlier the question used to be that who’s the girl and now the question is when is the marriage happening. The questions will keep changing if I say anything more. So, I will just stick with the aspect that I’m happy and that’s what matters the most.”

Karan is known for appearing in TV shows such as Remix, Dill Mill Gaye, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhlaja. He also appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss 13 recently.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
From ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, a message on dissent, protests and consensus
From ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee, a message on dissent, protests and consensus
Progress in curbing terror financing, says China, seeks FATF reprieve for Pakistan
Progress in curbing terror financing, says China, seeks FATF reprieve for Pakistan
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
Kerala nurse in Saudi contracts China virus, 30 more quarantined in hospital
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona vs Tata Nexon EV: Price wars to define new frontier?
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona vs Tata Nexon EV: Price wars to define new frontier?
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
Ratan Tata’s throwback picture from younger days has Instagram swooning
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
Assam: Over 600 militants of 8 outfits surrender, submit over 170 weapons
Assam: Over 600 militants of 8 outfits surrender, submit over 170 weapons
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News