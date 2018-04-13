Karan Wahi feels there are a lot of factors that affect a film’s release

After doing a string of successful television shows, actor Karan Wahi made his film debut in the Parineeti Chopra-Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Daawat-E-Ishq (2014). However, it took him four years to come up with his second project — Hate Story 4.

“That’s the unfortunate part,” he says, adding “What happens is you usually do one film and people expect you to be a part of the [mainstream] film fraternity [immediately after]. They forget that it takes time. It’s not like TV, where you shoot a programme, which comes out the next day. There are a lot of factors that decide a film’s release.”

The actor clarifies that it wasn’t that he didn’t get any offers. “After Daawat-E-Ishq, I signed a three-film deal [with a prominent production house]. I shot for a film after that, but it didn’t see the light of day. I have been working and acting a lot in web series and making my own stuff,” he adds.

One wonders if he was typecast by filmmakers as a “chocolate boy” — thanks to his characters in TV shows such as Remix and Dill Mill Gayye — or he got offers in various genres? “I was a chocolate boy on television, but in Hate Story 4, I’ve played a grey character. I haven’t been typecast, [also because] I keep playing with my looks. We do a lot of projects that don’t end up coming on the big screen,” says Karan, who has worked in two web shows.

