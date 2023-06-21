Honey Singh seeks police protection after allegedly receiving death threat from Goldie Brar: 'I am really scared'

Singer-rapper Honey Singh has claimed that he received a death threat from Goldie Brar. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the singer said that he has asked for police protection. Honey Singh also added that he is 'really scared'. (Also Read | Honey Singh threatens to file defamation case after kidnap, assault allegations)

Who is Goldie Brar?

Goldie Brar, along with Lawrence Bishnoi, was allegedly involved in the death of singer Sidhu Moosewala. Sidhu was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 last year. Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder.

Honey Singh on death threat

Speaking with India TV, Honey Singh said in Hindi and English, "I've received a death threat. I and my staff have received calls claiming to be from Goldie Brar. I have requested CP sir to give me security and investigate this. I am really scared."

Honey Singh shares details

When asked about details, "I've been asked not to speak about it much as this matter will be investigated. I have given evidence. This has happened for the first time with me in my life. People have always showered me with love. This is the first time that I have received such a threat. My entire family is scared. Who isn't scared of death? I have always been scared of one thing, and that's death. I have asked for security, for protection. The call is from an international number. A few of them are calls and some are voice notes."

Complaint against Honey Singh

In April this year, the Mumbai Police received a complaint against Honey Singh and his team members for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting the owner of an event management agency after a dispute over the cancellation of an event. The written application, mentioning the name of the event management agency owner as the complainant, was submitted at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police station.

Reacting to such allegations, Honey Singh took to his Instagram Stories later and claimed that the particular complaint against him is "false" and "baseless." "The complaint and the allegations are false and baseless. There is no connection or agreement between my company or the complainant which the media is showing since morning. I was engaged for the Mumbai Show through a company named Tribevibe which is a reputed company and a sister concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever time the permission was there for," he had written.

