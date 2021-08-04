Honey Singh booked for alleged domestic violence, source says, ‘he was depressed they had no child’

In what has come as a shocker for his fans, singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has been accused of alleged domestic violence by his wife, Shalini Talwar.

News spread like wildfire on Tuesday evening, when it came to light that she had filed a case under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act seeking protection and other reliefs. Talwar also mentioned her mother-in-law, father-in-law.

Singh got married to Talwar in January 2011 but it was only in 2014, on a reality show, that he revealed about him being married and introduced his wife on national television.

A decade into their marriage, Talwar alleged she was ‘subjected to numerous incidents of physical abuse, verbal, mental abuse and emotional abuse’, at the hands of Hirdesh Singh (his real name), his parents and his younger sister. Talwar has also accused Singh of alcoholism and adultery.

While the singer is yet to comment on the matter, a source tells us, at the time of going to press, that the family is planning to issue a press statement. However, when we contacted his manager, he says there are no plans to release a statement from his side anytime soon.

‘HE WAS DEPRESSED, WANTED TO BECOME FATHER’

A source close to the couple reveals that Singh loved Talwar very much. “He never had an affair with anyone. She supported him a lot. He had bipolar, then got a bit away from Bollywood, it was her who got him back to alright. He was depressed that they weren’t able to have a child. Family ke andar kya hua, pata nahi,” we are told.

The source further insists that he was loyal to Shalini but had taken to the bottle, “Yes, Yo Yo drank before. Lekin affair nahi dekha maine. Musicians have such a life that they’re inside their studios mostly, nasha karte hain, music banate hain, and repeat. Baaki har family ke andar ladaai toh hoti rehti hain.”

SHOCKING FOR PEOPLE WHO HAVE KNOWN YO YO

People who have been associated and known the singer closely, are taken aback by the news.

Lil Golu, who has collaborated with Singh on songs such as Isse Kehte Hain Hip Hop and First Kiss, says he was ‘shocked’ when he got to know about the accusations.

“I don’t know too much about this, what’s the truth. Par mujhe sunke achambha hua hai. When you work with someone, you feel good, you gain something. Bhai kuchh time pehle beemaar ho gaye the, I went on my own path to survive. Then he got well, that was so good, and we collaborated again for a hit song. Ek dum se yeh sab ho gaya… it’s very shocking,” tells us the rapper.

Singer-rapper Indeep Bakshi has known Yo Yo, initially through other rappers such as Baadshah and Raftaar. He says whatever conversations happened, it was related to music only.

“Personally, guys tend to talk about personal things. Till date there hasn’t been any about his wife being troubled or the family not being happy. Ho sakta hai bhabhi bhi theek hon. When someone is in the limelight, everything becomes bigger. Of course, if something is wrong, it’s wrong. He was always full of energy and dedicated, he had got her to a reality show as well, but one never knows what goes on inside a family. The Me Too movement did a lot of good for women, but at the same time, even people who’re innocent, problems have come up for them, as authorities take action without knowing everything. Baat dono side se honi chahiye,” he opines.

