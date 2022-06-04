Honey Singh bows down at AR Rahman's feet during IIFA rehearsals, calls it 'moment of my life'. Watch video

Punjabi rapper Honey Singh was spotted touching the feet of music maestro AR Rahman who sat in the audience as he performed on stage in Abu Dhabi during the IIFA awards ceremony. (Also read: Honey Singh breaks silence on wife's 'odious' allegations of domestic violence)

In a video that surfaced online, Honey is seen singing on the stage before he walked up to AR Rahman and bowed down at his feet. He also shared the video on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Moment of my life with AR Rahman sir." He also re-shared many fan posts of the video clip.

Honey wore a golden, lizard necklace for the ocassion and also posed with Jacqueline Fernandez for a picture that she shared on Instagram later. He also shared snippets of Salman Khan's entry at IIFA.

Earlier this year, Honey Singh surprised his fans when he shared a new picture that showed off his biceps and shoulder muscles. Fans were impressed with his dramatic transformation. The pic had Honey Singh posing in a blue-green tank shirt, black track pants paired with bright green sneakers and a gold chain. The musician also wore sunglasses while striking his signature pose for the lens. The pic was clicked before he went for his live show in Hyderabad in March end.

IIFA Rocks will be staged at the Etihad Arena at IIFA Weekend in Abu Dhabi. Guru Randhawa, Pushpa fame composer-singer Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali will also perform at IIFA Rocks 2022.

The IIFA Awards function will be hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. Actors Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi will also perform during the event that is set to take place at Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.

