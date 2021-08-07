Yo Yo Honey Singh breaks silence on wife's 'odious' allegations of domestic violence, asks fans not to draw conclusions

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has broken his silence on the domestic abuse and infidelity accusations levelled against him by his wife Shalini Talwar. In a statement that he shared on social media late Friday, the Punjabi rapper mentioned that he is responding to the allegations now because his family - his parents and sister - has also been targetted.

Earlier this week, Honey Singh's wife Shalini Talwar filed a case of domestic violence against him at the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi. Shalini has sought ₹10 crore in compensation.

Honey Singh wrote in a note, "I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against we and my family by any companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious. I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family — my old parents and younger sister — who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature."

Adding that those who have worked with him know about his relationship with his wife, Honey Singh further said in the note, "I have been associated with the industry for over 15 years and worked with artists and musicians across the country. Everyone is aware of my relationship with my wife, who has been an integral part of my crew for more than a decade now and always accompanied me to my shoots, events, and meetings. I strongly refute all the allegations but will not comment any further because the matter is sub-judice before the Court of Law. I have full faith in the judicial system of this country, and I am confident that the truth will be out soon.

"The allegations are subject to be proven and the Hon'ble Court has provided me with an opportunity to reply to such allegations. In the meantime, I humbly request my fans and public at large to not draw any conclusion about me and my family until the Hon'ble Court pronounces a verdict after hearing both the sides. I am confident that justice will be served, and honesty will win. As always, I'm grateful for all the love and support of my fans and well-wishers, who inspire we to work hard and make good music. Thank you! Yo Yo Honey Singh," he signed off.

In her complaint, Shalini Talwar had claimed that she was subjected to numerous incidences of physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse. She added that HonSingh beat her many times in the last few years and she is constantly living under fear as he and his family have threatened her with physical harm.