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‘I asked God for death’: Honey Singh recalls battling bipolar disorder for 7 years

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has opened up about his battle with bipolar disorder and how spirituality helped him.

May 27, 2026 07:15 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has been open about his struggle with bipolar disorder. In a recent interaction, he revisited the time he first experienced symptoms of the condition and how he even wished for death during that phase of his life.

Honey Singh on dealing with bipolar disorder

Honey Singh opens up about his battle with bipolar disorder.

Speaking on the YouTube channel #ABtalks, Honey shared how he battled the disorder for seven years and had completely lost hope, fearing that he might never regain his senses. He recalled locking himself inside a room, avoiding people and staying away from the internet and social media.

Honey then opened up about his struggle with substance abuse and revealed that he began experiencing symptoms of bipolar disorder after years of drug use. “I used to smoke a lot, and I didn’t know that it was taking me over and that it was controlling me. I was on a world tour with Shah Rukh Khan, I was judging a reality show and was starring in a Punjabi film, so everything was happening perfectly. But then I got symptoms of bipolar disorder. It starts from the feeling of suspicion, you have a fear of death and people."

‘I asked for death’

The singer shared that he came out of the phase feeling burnt out and exhausted, but said he feels better now. He also expressed gratitude that the experience happened in his early 30s, as it still gave him the chance to make a comeback later in life.

On the work front, Honey recently crooned the song Jhoom Sharabi, which featured in De De Pyaar De 2 starring Ajay Devgn.

 
honey singh
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