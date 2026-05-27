'Ones who pushed Punjabi youth into this well aren't ambassadors': Jasbir Jassi slams Honey Singh for anti-drug appeal

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh recently met senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh to discuss Punjab’s rising drug menace and explore ways to spread awareness against substance abuse among the youth. However, the meeting did not sit well with Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi. Singer Jasbir Jassi criticized Singh for previously glamorizing alcohol, questioning his motives and understanding of Punjab's culture.

Jasbir took a sharp dig at Honey Singh and accused him of glamorising alcohol and drinking culture in the first place.

Jasbir Jassi opines Jasbir Jassi took to Instagram to condemn Honey Singh’s meeting with the BJP leader. Jasbir said that while he generally avoids commenting on political matters, this particular issue hit close to home as it directly concerns Punjab.

The singer revealed that he was disappointed after coming across Chugh’s post about Honey Singh, which prompted him to voice his opinion publicly.

In the video, in which Jasbir is seen talking in Punjabi, the singer referred to Honey Singh’s past struggles with drug addiction and his provocative songs, calling him one of those who popularised the culture among Punjabi youth.

“The ones who pushed Punjabi youth into this well are not ambassadors or saviours of Punjab’s youth. It seems to be a deliberate attempt to provoke Punjab… Are you trying to save Punjab or provoke it?” he said.

Jasbir also questioned whether the political leaders truly understand the state, saying, “People who live in Delhi, Mumbai, or other metros do not understand Punjab’s culture. One popular face does not represent Punjab.”

The singer feels Punjab is a "khajana (treasure)", which people are only trying to exploit. “Don’t take our silence as our weakness. The people you are promoting, whether political or not, are not liked by the people of Punjab,” said the singer.