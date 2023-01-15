Honey Singh recalls praying for death every day, every night: 'Mujhe Covid-19 huya tha mental health ka'

Yo Yo Honey Singh's new album Honey 3.0 is out. The rapper-singer had taken a break from making music around 2016. In a new interview he has talked about his struggle with depression and opened up about his mental health. Talking about the difficult journey of getting treated, Yo Yo Honey Singh also detailed how he had lost all sleep in the process and become an alcoholic. (Also read: Honey Singh says ‘girls in our country should learn' from Uorfi Javed, calls her fearless and brave)

Honey Singh also said that he never had things like anxiety and depression, and it took more than two years to get it confirmed and more three years to get a suitable doctor for treatment. That was the reason for his long absence from making music.

In an interview with Brut India, Yo Yo Honey Singh talked about his mental health journey and what took him so long to recover. "Bhai mental health ek aisi bimari he jiske bohut saari variations he. Ye main batana chahunga saare mere chote bhaiyon ko... ki iske bohut saare colours he, anxiety, depression kuch bhi nhi he... woh ek sardi zukham he. Mujhe Covid-19 huya tha mental health ka. Ise psychotic's symptom of bipolar disorder bolte he bohut dangerous chiz he, kisiko bhi na ho,mere dushman ko bhi na ho.. aisi cheez he. I prayed for death every day, every night. (There are a lot of variations in mental health that I would like to tell everyone. There are many colours to it. Anxiety, depression are not even close... they are similar to cough and cold. I had Covid of mental health. It is known as the psychotic's syndrome of bipolar disorder which is very dangerous. I wish no one gets this disease, not even my enemies.)

Last year, Yo Yo Honey Singh had introduced model-actor Tina Thadani as his girlfriend at an event in Delhi. In 2022, Tina had featured in Honey Singh's Paris Ka Trip music video. He was previously married to Shalini Talwar. In September last year, Honey and Shalini got divorced. He reportedly paid an alimony of ₹1 crore for the divorce settlement. Now Yo Yo Honey Singh is ready to make a comeback to the industry after a long hiatus. Among his latest film songs is De Taali from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kartik Aaryan. He will also have songs in Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Selfiee and Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

