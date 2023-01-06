Honey Singh’s girlfriend Tina Thadani opens up about scrutiny of their relationship: ‘I don’t pay attention to trolls’

Yo Yo Honey Singh took fans by surprise, when he introduced model-actor Tina Thadani as his girlfriend at an event in Delhi last year. The rapper was seen holding hands with Tina at the event, where he also referred to her as ‘meri girlfriend (my girlfriend)’. Now, Tina has opened about their relationship, being a fan of his work, and also why she does not read comments on social media about their relationship. In 2022, Tina had featured in Honey Singh's Paris Ka Trip music video. Also read: Yo Yo Honey Singh says he had to put in a lot of effort to woo Tina Thadani

Honey Singh was previously married to Shalini Talwar. In September last year, Honey and Shalini got divorced. He reportedly paid an alimony of ₹1 crore for the divorce settlement. In 2021, Shalini had accused Honey Singh of domestic violence. Reacting to her allegations, Honey Singh had said in a statement at the time that he was 'deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations' levied against him and his family by his wife of 20 years.

Speaking about her relationship with Honey, Tina said in an interview to The Times of India that they started dating in April last year. “Things evolved between us gradually. As I got to know him, I realised that Honey is so different. It is hard to come across a person like him. He is very charismatic and intelligent. I have been a fan of his work, too. He is a trendsetter and he stands out," Tina said.

Further opening up about the media attention on their relationship, which Honey Singh and Tina made public a couple of months after his divorce, the actor-model said, “I have never judged people on the basis of their past. It is none of my business. I have only looked at his work and have been a fan of his work. When I met him, he came across as this shy and sweet individual. I had no other impression of him other than him being Honey Singh — the singer who has a lot of swag. I don’t read all that (comments on social media). That was in the past. He was 100 percent single when I met him. He was working. Rest, I don’t talk about someone’s past life. I don’t pay attention to trolls and pick a fight online.”

Honey Singh had recently spoken about how he met Tina via friends in Dubai. He told Bollywood Hungama in a recent interview, “The first time I met Tina was when we were in Dubai, before which we used to only talk and had not met in person yet. So, first time when I met her in Dubai, we both were with our own group of friends, due to which we couldn’t talk much”. He added, "We met on the sets, and I felt something different, more like she is mine. So, eventually I had to put a lot efforts to woo her and finally she agreed upon it."

