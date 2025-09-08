Howard Stern net worth: A look at his fortune amid SiriusXM show exit rumors

Howard Stern had his audience spinning Monday morning when he kicked off his 7 a.m. show with a fake announcement that he was done at SiriusXM. Andy Cohen opened the slot instead, declaring the channel would be renamed “Andy 100.” Within minutes, major outlets including CNBC, Variety, and the Associated Press ran with the story. Howard Stern has an estimated net worth of $650 million(Instagram/ Howard Stern Show)

But about ten minutes later, Stern came back on air and revealed it was all a prank. He blasted the rush of coverage that followed, aiming what he called “bad rumors” about his employment that had been swirling during his summer break. His long-term future with SiriusXM is still up in the air, but for now, Stern is staying put.

Stern’s fortune and career

Howard Stern has an estimated net worth of $650 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Known as radio’s first “shock jock,” he carved out his style in the late ’70s and early ’80s, bouncing between rock stations before landing at WNBC in Washington, D.C. His clashes with management and edgy segments turned him into a national figure.

By the mid-'80s, his show was the top morning program in the country. He branched out into TV, books, pay-per-view events, and even a brief run for New York governor. His syndicated radio run lasted until December 2005, when he jumped to satellite in a five-year, $500 million deal with Sirius. That move changed both his career and the company itself. Sirius had just 600,000 subscribers at the time; today, SiriusXM boasts more than 35 million.

The money behind the mic

Stern has signed a series of blockbuster contracts since joining Sirius. His 2004 deal paid $100 million per year, covering salaries for longtime co-host Robin Quivers, producer Gary Dell’Abate, and the rest of his staff. He renewed in 2010, again in 2015, and in December 2020, signed his latest five-year extension, worth about $120 million per year. After production and staff costs, Stern is believed to clear around $40 million annually. That breaks down to roughly $333,000 per show under his current schedule.

His real estate holdings are as jaw-dropping as his contracts. Stern owns luxury properties in Manhattan, Southampton, and Palm Beach. His Florida estate alone spans multiple structures with nearly 40,000 square feet of space. With nearby sales topping $170 million, estimates place Stern’s Palm Beach compound at well over $300 million. For now, fans can relax as Stern is not leaving SiriusXM just yet.

