Did Howard Stern really walk away from SiriusXM after two decades? Here's the truth

Howard Stern is still in the middle of negotiating a new contract with SiriusXM and has not been fired, according to Hollywood Reporter. This comes amidst report that the popular radio host has abruptly left the firm. Howard Stern said on Monday that he and his team had been discussing the possibility of a new deal with SiriusXM and what that may entail. (@sternshow/X)

Stern said on Monday that he and his team has been discussing the possibility of a new deal with SiriusXM and what that may entail, amid circulating rumors that he would retire or that his contract will not be renewed at the satellite radio firm.

‘We’ve been talking,’ says Howard Stern amid firing report

“SiriusXM and my team have been talking about how we go forward in the future, they’ve approached me. They’ve sat down with me like they normally do and they’re fantastic,” Stern stated. “We’ve been talking.”

He noted that he is "very happy at Sirius," but that the speculations have drawn in a number of other suitors for his show.

Howard Stern on Andy Cohen's appointment

Then he listed the headlines, stating that he was quitting because of opposition to the appointment of podcaster Alex Cooper. He further said that he was in favor of her being hired by SiriusXM because he has ownership in the firm and wants to attract new subscribers.

“I don’t know Alex Cooper,” Stern stated as per Hollywood reporter. “And if she is young and bubbly, God bless her because I’m the opposite.”

Stern stated that there was "zero truth" to the accusations that he had been fired because he was "too woke."

He proceeded to read headlines that reflected his resentment of Andy Cohen's greater promotion at SiriusXM than his own.

“None of this is going on. None of it is true. Zero truth,” Stern declared.

He went on to say, “What pisses me off is now I can’t leave,” stressing that he has considered retiring, but he was unable to do so at this time.

Due to Stern's high cost and sporadic programming schedule, there were rumors this summer that SiriusXM might not want to extend his contract. Stern, 71, has also been speculated to be retiring after hosting talk shows for decades. His return was postponed until September 8, despite his pledge to "reveal all" on September 2.

Stern has a five-year contract that expires at the end of 2025 and was valued at an estimated $100 million yearly. SiriusXM still holds the rights to Stern's back catalog until 2027.

Howard Stern replaced by Andy Cohen?

On Monday, Stern did not appear on the show on Monday, and he was replaced by Andy Cohen.

"I know you're expecting a big announcement from Howard and this is not how things were meant to go," Cohen stated, as per AP. “This was supposed to be a cleaner hand off. I’m kind of winging it,” and calling it a “surreal morning here.”