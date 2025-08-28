Taylor Townsend sends chilling warning to Ostapenko after heated argument at US Open

Jelena Ostapenko couldn't keep her cool. After Taylor Townsend beat the Latvian in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday, the two got into a heated argument near the referee's chair. They went at each other, with Townsend even gesturing towards fans who were booing her opponent. Townsend beat Ostapenko 7-5, 6-1. Taylor Townsend reacts against Antonia Ruzic of Croatia during their Women's Singles First Round match (Getty Images via AFP)

Townsend beat 25th seed Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets. As soon as he won the last point, crowds at Flushing Meadows started cheering for the American. The two players then had an intense verbal exchange at the net.

After the brief argument seemed over, Townsend riled the crowd up, pointing at Ostapenko and asking the fans to boo her. After the argument, Townsend called out Ostapenko during the post-match interview.

“She told me I have no class, I have no education, and to see what happens when we get outside the US,” she said. “I’m looking forward to it. I beat her in Canada outside the US. So let’s see what else she has to say.”

“I mean, it’s competition,” Townsend said. “People get upset when they lose. When she was playing well, I didn't say anything. That just shows class.”

Meanwhile, fans on social media showed their support for Townsend. “Me standing 10 toes down behind Taylor Townsend. That post game interview was straight 🔥,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“No class?? No education?? Oh we finna drag Ostapenko cuz don’t come for Taylor Townsend,” another one added.

“Wow Ostapenko just told Taylor Townsend she has “no class and no education and see you outside of USA” just after Taylor beat her in straight sets! IDC some of these European players’ inability to lose with grace against Black players is indisputably ROOTED IN RACISM!” a third person tweeted.

In singles, Townsend is No 139. She is the lowest-ranked American woman to beat a past Grand Slam champion in singles at a major since Kristie Ahn defeated — guess who? — Ostapenko at the 2019 US Open.

(With AP inputs)