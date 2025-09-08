Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bears vs Vikings weather forecast: Will it rain at Soldier Field, Chicago on Monday?

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 05:22 pm IST

With a capacity of 61,500 audience posts, the weather forecast for the day will matter in how the game plays out, given it’s an open field.

The Chicago Bears are gearing up to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Monday (September 8) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. With a capacity of 61,500 audience posts, the weather forecast for the day will matter in how the game plays out, given it’s an open field.

The Chicago Bears are gearing up to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Monday(Getty Images via AFP)
The Chicago Bears are gearing up to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Monday(Getty Images via AFP)

Will it rain at Soldier Field?

As per NBC Chicago’s forecast, mostly sunny conditions are expected to prevail on the day. Attendees can expect less breeze and warmer temperatures, along with some cloudy weather, later in the day.

With temperatures expected to be in the higher 60s at the time of kickoff, attendees can expect a pleasant game with no chances of rain. Hence, the sky is expected to be mostly clear throughout the day. Attendees need only mind the temperatures and dew point for a comfortable visit.

Here’s a breakdown of the weather report for the day, as recorded by the official NFL Weather website:

Kickoff (Clear)

69 °F (56 °F / 72 °F)

Feels Like: 63 °F

8 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 9 %

Gusts: 12 mph

Cloud Cover: 2 %

Humidity: 49 %

Dew Point: 46 °F

Visibility: 9 m

Q2 (Clear)

67 °F (56 °F / 72 °F)

Feels Like: 62 °F

8 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 9 %

Gusts: 12 mph

Cloud Cover: 6 %

Humidity: 51 %

Dew Point: 47 °F

Visibility: 9 m

Q3 (Clear)

66 °F (56 °F / 76 °F)

Feels Like: 62 °F

8 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 9 %

Gusts: 12 mph

Cloud Cover: 21 %

Humidity: 50 %

Dew Point: 47 °F

Visibility: 9 m

Q4 (Clear)

66 °F (56 °F / 76 °F)

Feels Like: 62 °F

8 mph SE

Prec. Prob.: 9 %

Gusts: 12 mph

Cloud Cover: 21 %

Humidity: 50 %

Dew Point: 47 °F

Visibility: 9 m

The game will be streamed live on ABC and ESPN at 8:15 PM ET. As is usual, all games will also be available on NFL+.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta

News / Sports / US Sports / Bears vs Vikings weather forecast: Will it rain at Soldier Field, Chicago on Monday?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On