From Sting and Shaggy to Lindsay Lohan and Ben Stiller: Celebs packed stands as Alacaraz beat Sinner in US Open final

The US Open men’s final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner wasn’t just a clash of tennis titans—it also turned into a glittering celebrity affair. The high-stakes match, which saw Carlos edge past Jannik to become the new World No. 1, drew a host of big names from the worlds of music, film, sports, and even politics. Several celebrities including Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Bruce Springsteen, Shaggy and Sting saw the clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in the final of US Open 2025

Music icons including Bruce Springsteen, Pink, and Sting added rock royalty to the stands, while actors Courteney Cox, Lindsay Lohan, and Ben Stiller brought Hollywood glamour to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday. Ben, in fact, made his third appearance at this year’s tournament, having been spotted earlier on Day 6 and Day 10. Similarly Friends star, Courtney was a familiar face across the weekend, after had also attended the women’s final, where Aryana Sabalenka defeated Amanda Anisimova.

Other familiar figures included actors Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, who were seen catching up while enjoying the showdown. The Simpsons star Hank Azaria attended with his teenage son, Hal, marking a family outing at the finals.

Athletes too were part of the crowd, with NBA superstar Steph Curry and Formula One driver Sergio Pérez spotted among the spectators. Jamaican-American musician Shaggy was seen seated alongside Sting and Pink, while Bruce completed the star-studded box.

The most high-profile arrival, however, came in the form of former U.S. President Donald Trump. His appearance with his entourage drew a mixed reaction from the crowd, with both cheers and boos echoing around the stadium.

From music legends to sitcom icons, the final match of the 2025 U.S. Open proved to be as much about the spectacle in the stands as it was about the drama on the court.