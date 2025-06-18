Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Deliver Me From Nowhere trailer: First look at Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen. Watch

ByHT US Desk
Jun 18, 2025 08:08 PM IST

Deliver Me From Nowhere is inspired by Warren Zanes’ book, which focuses on the deeply personal process behind Nebraska, Bruce Springsteen's 1982 album

Jeremy Allen White, known for his Emmy-winning role in The Bear, is stepping into the shoes of music legend Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming film, Deliver Me From Nowhere. The first trailer for Scott Cooper's directorial debut is out, and it offers a powerful glimpse into the making of Springsteen’s raw and emotional 1982 album, Nebraska.

Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere(YouTube)
Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere(YouTube)

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere trailer

As per a Variety report, the biopic is inspired by Warren Zanes’ book, which focuses on the deeply personal process behind Nebraska. Unlike a typical rockstar movie, Deliver Me From Nowhere dives into Springsteen’s emotional journey during a time of introspection and struggle, showing his quieter, more vulnerable side.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere cast 

Along with Jeremy Allen White leading the cast, the film features a strong supporting lineup. Jeremy Strong plays Jon Landau, Springsteen’s longtime manager. Odessa Young plays Faye, Springsteen’s love interest, while Stephen Graham appears as his father, Doug. Gaby Hoffman portrays Bruce’s mother, Adele. Additionally, the film is produced by Scott Cooper, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson and Scott Stuber.

Other notable names include:

Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan

Marc Maron as producer Chuck Plotkin

Johnny Cannizzaro as Steven Van Zandt

David Krumholtz as Columbia Records executive Al Teller

Chris Jaymes as mastering engineer Dennis King

Harrison Gilbertson as Springsteen’s friend Matt Delia

ALSO READ: Jeremy Allen White confirms wrapping up shoot for Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver me from Nowhere: ‘No more preps’

When is Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere releasing?

Deliver Me From Nowhere will hit theaters on October 24, 2025. 

FAQs:

Who plays Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere?

Jeremy Allen White takes on the role of Bruce Springsteen in the film.

What is the movie Deliver Me From Nowhere about?

The movie focuses on the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 album Nebraska and explores his emotional journey during that period.

When is Deliver Me From Nowhere releasing?

Deliver Me From Nowhere is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 24.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
