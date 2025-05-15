Jeremy Allen White confirms wrapping up shoot for Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver me from Nowhere: ‘No more preps’

American actor Jeremy Allen White, known for his standout performances in TV shows Shameless and The Bear, has officially completed his work on the highly anticipated Bruce Springsteen biopic titled Deliver Me from Nowhere. Directed by Scott Cooper, the film centers on the making of Bruce’s seminal 1982 album Nebraska, a raw and intimate period that shaped the legendary musician’s career. Jeremy Allen White will play the role of Bruce Springsteen

Jeremy portrays a young Bruce during this pivotal time, capturing both the artist’s vulnerability and creative drive. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jeremy shared his excitement about finishing the filming and, notably, the vocal recordings for the movie.

“I just finished actually on Friday,” he said, reflecting on the culmination of a long journey. A particular song had posed a significant challenge for over a year because of vocal strain. “My voice kept getting hurt, so I wouldn’t be able to sing this one song,” he explained. After months of careful preparation and vocal training, Jeremey finally recorded the track, marking the completion of all his singing in the film. “I sang everything. All the movie songs are in it. It’s done. No more prep, no more vocal lessons,” he added with relief.

Jeremy also spoke about the invaluable experience of working closely with The Boss himself. “Bruce was there very often, and I spent as much time with him as I could. He was really generous with his time and offered insights that helped me understand the man behind the music,” Jeremy said revealed. Bruce’s active involvement in the production helped White bring authenticity and depth to his portrayal.

Deliver Me from Nowhere promises to offer an intimate glimpse into Springsteen’s creative process and personal struggles during the making of Nebraska. With filming and singing now complete, Jeremy Allen White is eager for audiences to hear his performances and witness this deeply personal story of the Boss’s legacy.

“I had been speaking to Scott, our director, for a while, and when Scott shared with me that Bruce had seen a lot of my work and he wanted me to do it, it was out of my hands at that point. I was like, I have to do what the boss the boss says, and it was incredible,” he said.